FinAccel Expands Leadership Team to Support Accelerated Growth

Chao Gao, Jean Lua, Matthew Mullarkey and Wisaksana Djawi add world-class tech, HR, legal and digital banking prowess to FinAccel

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — FinAccel, the leading digital financial services company in Southeast Asia, today announced the appointment of Chao Gao as CTO, Kredivo, Jean Lua as Chief HR Officer, Matt Mullarkey as General Counsel and Wisaksana Djawi as Director, Krom Bank.

Prior to joining FinAccel, Chao was CTO at Imprint, an early stage US-based fintech startup, and prior to that, the head of engineering for Grab’s delivery segment, where he led the development of the engineering stack that today powers the largest delivery business in Southeast Asia. Jean was previously a senior HR leader for Shopee International and prior to that role led organization & people development initiatives across the company. Matt was previously at Shearman and Sterling LLP in Singapore, specializing in finance, M&A and energy transactions. Wisaksana Djawi was previously part of the launch team for Bank Jago, one of Indonesia’s pioneering neobanks, and prior to that, held various business roles at HSBC Indonesia.

“Chao, Jean, Matt and Wisaksana are top-flight executives who will help us drive our growth to the next level. Not only do they bring strong expertise in their respective functions, but they also share a strong desire to be part of one of the most transformational fintech companies in Southeast Asia. We’re excited to welcome them to our leadership team,” said Akshay Garg, Group CEO of FinAccel.

In a joint statement, Chao, Jean, Matt and Wisaksana said, “We are thrilled to be joining FinAccel at this time. With a singular culture, Kredivo’s established market leadership and the upcoming launch of the neobank Krom, the company is firing on multiple cylinders. We’re very excited to take the company to the next level of growth.”

About FinAccel

FinAccel is a financial technology company focused on making financial services fast, affordable and accessible for the under-banked population of Southeast Asia. FinAccel’s products and entities include Kredivo, the leading BNPL platform in Indonesia and Vietnam, KrediFazz, the leading digital credit platform in Indonesia, and Krom Bank Indonesia (formerly Bank Bisnis). FinAccel is backed by leading venture capital firms and corporate investors such as Square Peg Capital, Jungle Ventures, Naver Financial, Mirae Asset and Victory Park Capital Advisors among others. To know more about FinAccel, visit http://www.finaccel.co.

Media Contact

Tubagus Aditya, FinAccel Pte Ltd, 62 81298559152, [email protected]

SOURCE FinAccel Pte Ltd