Final Olympic archery qualification event in June next year

Indian women’s archery team will get its final chance of clinching full quota for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics during the Paris Stage of the World Cup in June, next year.

India has so far grabbed men’s full quota and one individual place in women’s category for next year’s rescheduled Olympics in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final qualification was slated during the Berlin stage of the World Cup this year but now everything has been delayed by a year, the World Archery has announced in its updated criteria list.

Now, the deadline for National Olympic Committees to confirm places won at all events except the final qualifier is tentatively set as June 1, 2021, and the final qualifier is tentatively set as July 2, 2021.

The entry deadline for the Olympic Games is extended to July 5 next year. The period in which athletes can shoot minimum qualifying scores has been extended until June 28 2021, excluding the period between April 1 and June 30 2020.

The deadline for applications for tripartite invitations has also been extended.