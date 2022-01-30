Final ‘Uncharted’ trailer focuses on Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

Sony’s adaptation of video game series Uncharted is almost here, and the movie’s final trailer gives us a few more clues as to what to expect.

Here’s what we know: Young treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) teams up with adventurer Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to find Magellan’s Gold. The treasure is worth $5 billion, and others are hot on its trail.

Packed to its gills with action, this latest trailer includes a set piece involving two pirate ships, as well as a fight between Sully and new character Braddock (Tati Gabrielle). Nathan remains busy himself, exchanging quips with Sully, crashing a fancy party, and searching for answers about his brother. The trailer also finds time to replay Nathan’s free-fall out of a plane — a reference to Uncharted 3 that has appeared in most of Uncharted‘s marketing. As if we could forget it.

Uncharted hits theaters Feb. 18.