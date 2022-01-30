Latest News
Final ‘Uncharted’ trailer focuses on Tom Holland as Nathan Drake
January 30, 2022

Final ‘Uncharted’ trailer focuses on Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

Sony’s adaptation of video game series Uncharted is almost here, and the movie’s final trailer gives us a few more clues as to what to expect.

Here’s what we know: Young treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) teams up with adventurer Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to find Magellan’s Gold. The treasure is worth $5 billion, and others are hot on its trail.

Packed to its gills with action, this latest trailer includes a set piece involving two pirate ships, as well as a fight between Sully and new character Braddock (Tati Gabrielle). Nathan remains busy himself, exchanging quips with Sully, crashing a fancy party, and searching for answers about his brother. The trailer also finds time to replay Nathan’s free-fall out of a plane — a reference to Uncharted 3 that has appeared in most of Uncharted‘s marketing. As if we could forget it.

Uncharted hits theaters Feb. 18.

Source link

Jimmys Post
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now