Financial own goals in pandemic could remake sport | The New Daily

There is a school of thought that has some Australians arguing that sport is really of no intrinsic value to society.

These types will admit exercise and keeping fit is important, but are mystified at their fellows who gather around tea room or lunch box to dissect sport in all its myriad incarnations.

To some, these physical contests are disposable – the first thing to go in a crisis and the last thing that should demand attention when society is being challenged.

The flip side is that our competitive sports events – be they personal, team or as a spectator – binds and connects us in ways that are hard to quantify, but that are integral to community spirit, social frisson and joy.

We will soon find out just how dispensable, or otherwise, sport is as a social balm as we struggle through months of grief and anxiety without the roar of any crowd.

But when the virus is defeated, sport may well have to answer fundamental questions about its obfuscation, priorities and financial stability in this time of strife.

For the past two weeks the nation’s football codes have turned themselves inside out to preserve their revenue streams while justifying their decision to play on after taking health advice on their players’ welfare.

The result was games played in close contact when most world sports had shut down and while broader advice on the pandemic emphasised social distancing.

Self-isolation for the players, however, did not necessarily mean social distancing for the fans, as people still turned up outside grounds and crowded into pubs and clubs to watch to matches.

Role models in a global pandemic our football codes were not.

Not the AFL, not the NRL not the A-League and definitely not the Prime Minister who also planned a night out watching Cronulla before crowd bans came into effect.

Formula One had the toughest task, being the the first to reach too far and fail as the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park fell apart in chaos, with crowds packed together outside closed gates.

The poor timing and execution around the cancellation should have been a warning about the social and reputational cost of business as usual.

Cricket Australia took the lead and cancelled its One Day Trans Tasman series after only match – no doubt comforted by the fact it had squeaked through to the keeper an 86,000 MCG Women’s World Cup crowd just days before.

But the football codes were determined to start their seasons in whatever form they could manage, even as the coronavirus pandemic spread and the borders started closing in.

Officials seemed to fear not only the demise of vital television revenue, but also the risk of breaking the spell that footy has over us.

For 30 years it has become clear that professional sport has been distorted by its addiction to ever bigger slices of entertainment’s financial pie.

This crisis may finally focus attention on what really matters, and how the dollars are one thing, but the value of how sporting clubs shape and enhance our community is another.

Perhaps the break will allow sport to reset it’s priorities.

For our football codes – not unlike many households budgets now under pressure – have been living above their means.

In laying off 80% of its staff on Monday the AFL offered a message of care for those affected, but there seems no denying that the sport has become bloated with expensive suits, bulging football departments and elite development pathways.

No football until just May 31 apparently means that most of what they do is not sustainable – and it’s not as if that’s because so much cash has been tipped into grassroots footy, quality community facilities or even a heartland club like Tasmania.

The NRL also appears to have been living hand to mouth, putting out the begging bowl to government when it became clear the start of the season may not be viable.

Reminiscent of the major banks in the global financial crisis, Australian Rugby League chief commissioner Peter V’landys seemed to argue the NRL was too big to fail, having put enough aside for a rainy day.

With the demise of two months of football there’s apparently nothing left up the spout for the AFL and NRL to weather the storm, despite years of dubious gambling and beer sponsorships and ‘community’ clubs that offer little more than poker machines and big screen TVs.

The A-League, troubled at the best of times, is also set to compress or abandon its season on Tuesday and football’s social media fatalists were already raising alarm as to how, or when, it would restart.

When the games do resume – and they will – the lunchroom talks will be on again in earnest, but hopefully there’ll be more than just strained hamstrings and tribal niggle on the agenda.

We can only hope that fans demand more for the money that they put into sport, so that as true not for profit entities their clubs enrich the community with more than elite pathways and easier ways to gamble.

In Nick Hornby’s legendary book Fever Pitch about football fandom in all its glory and heartbreak, the English author wrote about how this club Arsenal shaped him from child to man.

“I used to believe, although I don’t now, that growing and growing up are analogous, that both are inevitable and uncontrollable processes,” Hornby wrote.

“Now it seems to me that growing up is governed by the will, that one can choose to become an adult, but only at given moments.

“These moments come along fairly infrequently – during crises in relationships, for example, or when one has been given the chance to start afresh somewhere – and one can ignore them or seize them.”

Our major football codes and clubs have spent the past three decades striving to become bigger and more influential in business as the dollars rolled in – perhaps, now, it’s time for them to grow up.