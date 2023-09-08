Financial Planning Software Market to grow by USD 4.69 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing complexity of financial management to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The financial planning software market by component (software and services), application (financial advice and management, portfolio/accounting/trading management, wealth management, and personal banking), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027″ report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the financial planning software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 4.69 billion, according to Technavio. The increasing complexity of financial management is a key factor driving market growth. The complicated management of finance is becoming more complex for individuals and businesses, as they are required to navigate a labyrinthine set of rules, regulations, and investment strategies. This complexity is greatly simplified and managed using finance planning software. Furthermore, with the ability to automatically generate calculations and processes, which reduce management complexity, Financial Planning Software provides a centralized platform for managing all finance in one place. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Dynamics

Significant Challenge

Data privacy and security concerns are significant challenges restricting market growth. The ability to track, retrieve, and analyze data from connected servers is provided by big data and artificial intelligence. These technologies also modify the functioning of servers through algorithm changes based on AI capabilities. In addition, because the Cloud is a multitenant environment and could affect different applications that are hosted within it, its infrastructure is more prone to errors caused by source code. The hackers will be able to easily access cloud-based data storage systems. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The financial planning software market is segmented by component (software and services), application (financial advice and management, portfolio/accounting/trading management, wealth management, and personal banking), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the software segment’s revenue is being driven by factors such as data storage and organization to make better decisions, planning, budget forecasting, or expense classification. In addition to cash flow analysis, the software also provides plans for tax strategies and longer-term planning. Several key companies are active in the market and offer finance planning software. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the financial planning software market:

Accutech Systems Corp., AssetBook LLC, BlackRock Inc., Ebix Inc., Economic Security Planning Inc., eMoney Advisor LLC, Empower Annuity Insurance Co. of America, Envestnet Inc., Fin365 Pty Ltd., Instream Solutions LLC, InvestCloud Inc., Morningstar Inc., Nest Wealth Asset Management Inc., Orion Advisor Solutions Inc., Quicken Inc., RightCapital Inc., SAP SE, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC, WealthTec LLC, and WealthTrace LLC

Financial Planning Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accutech Systems Corp., AssetBook LLC, BlackRock Inc., Ebix Inc., Economic Security Planning Inc., eMoney Advisor LLC, Empower Annuity Insurance Co. of America, Envestnet Inc., Fin365 Pty Ltd., Instream Solutions LLC, InvestCloud Inc., Morningstar Inc., Nest Wealth Asset Management Inc., Orion Advisor Solutions Inc., Quicken Inc., RightCapital Inc., SAP SE, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC, WealthTec LLC, and WealthTrace LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

