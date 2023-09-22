Find Thrilling Gemmy Inflatables for Tricks AND Treats this Halloween

Creepy and Cute Decorations for Any Holiday Display

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — It’s all about the tricks and the treats this Halloween at The Home Depot. From charm to alarm, The Home Depot’s enchanting lineup of Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables offers something for every Halloween vibe.

Tricks

Reach new fright heights with two spooky Halloween inflatables:

10-ft tall Giant Pumpkin Reaper with an axe

with an axe 9-ft tall Scary Ghost with eerie gauze accents

Gemmy’s Giant Pumpkin Reaper adds an ominous presence to Halloween festivities. Garbed in a black hooded ensemble with purple, green and grey accents, this striking reaper holds an axe of sizeable proportions. A little rat pal perched atop his shoulder provides the perfect companion to our axe-wielding foe. Looking for a ghostly addition to Halloween décor? Try the Scary Ghost inflatable with sinister red eyes and claw-like hands. Eerie gauze draping from its arms and body make this evil apparition the perfect sight to spook guests and trick-or-treaters.

Treats

For those who prefer treats over tricks, an array of adorable Halloween inflatable characters are ready to set the scene:

7-ft tall Jack-O’-Lantern Stack topped with a witch hat (perfect on its own or paired to create an eye-catching entrance)

topped with a witch hat (perfect on its own or paired to create an eye-catching entrance) 4-ft tall green Monster Dog with spikey black hair and a frayed purple jacket

with spikey black hair and a frayed purple jacket 4-ft tall black Kitty Cat in a Jack-O’-Lantern costume

costume 3.5-ft tall Skeleton Boy with a happy jack-o’-lantern head

with a happy jack-o’-lantern head 3.5-ft tall Little Ghost with a patterned witch hat and trick-or-treat bag

with a patterned witch hat and trick-or-treat bag 3.5-ft tall Little Reaper with a tiny tooth and scythe

Display one or collect them all to create a friendly Halloween scene perfect for parties or a fun night of trick-or-treating.

Shop The Home Depot online or in stores this Halloween to create a spooky or cute All Hallows’ Eve atmosphere.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

