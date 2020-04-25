Finding business strength in the toughest of times

news, local-news,

Late February and all is well. There was never a calm before the storm moment – it was just business as usual. That is, until it wasn’t. We offered a promising candidate a job at Neil Pitt’s Menswear and he started straight away. It was obvious from the first week that we had recruited well – a hard worker, enthusiasm in spades, and a real gift for customer service. By mid-March, as the coronavirus came closer and trade started to decline, we wondered if we might need to cancel an event we were planning for early April. Like everyone else in the city, we had no idea that the speed and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic would mean that by the end of March we’d be closing our doors for an indefinite period. It was the first time has occurred since the business was founded 71 years ago. As the inevitability of a forced closure approached, our new staff member came to me and said gravely – ‘can I talk to you?’. He explained, quite emotionally and forcefully, that after spending the last three years with Centrelink it didn’t matter that Newstart had been increased, there was absolutely no way he was going back to the humiliation of that queue. I believed him completely and realised we needed to do everything we could to make sure he didn’t have to. We had a few options in mind, but in the end, relative security was provided by an unlikely saviour – the federal government. The promise of the JobKeeper initiative enabled us to continue to employ him and most of our staff while our doors are closed, which will of course make a massive difference when we reopen. He is now working on our new online store. We are just one of the thousands of businesses around Tasmania who are able to keep people in their jobs because of the promise of this federal package. With everything else they have been dealing with, the state government’s support for small business has also been outstanding. Kudos to the staff of Business Tasmania for being so very responsive and supportive in a time of great stress for many businesses. If you were to look at a state-by-state list of the support being offered to business, you’d see that Tasmania is leading the nation. Finally, at the local level, we should be very proud of the City of Launceston for their responsiveness and agility in coming up with a community care package. They were well ahead of just about every other local authority in Australia. The combined support from all three tiers of government will no doubt make the difference between survival or otherwise for many small and medium businesses. Still, when we are facing a prolonged shutdown – maybe a couple of months, maybe longer – there are no guarantees. For many the most challenging period will be after the stimulus ends. It’s really important to understand that saying ‘small business is the backbone of the economy’ isn’t just a cliché. In fact, 45.5 per cent of private sector Tasmanian jobs are in small business. The health of the sector is to a large extent indicative of the health and resilience of the overall economy. Industries such as tourism, hospitality and non-essential retail – among hardest hit by the crisis to date – are mainly small business industries. The magnitude of the support from all three tiers of government for small business through this crisis will not be lost on those of us who are the beneficiaries. One of the qualities of good leadership is the capacity to reverse your policy principles if you have to. This is part of the reason that trust in government is relatively high at the moment. To that end, let’s hope that recovery can be managed in a way that doesn’t follow a path of austerity, which would impact most severely on the vulnerable and marginalised, important sectors like the arts, or vital environmental programs and protections. But for local businesses, even more important than government stimulus is the support we have been receiving from the community. Believe me, every transaction over the last month feels like an act of kindness. The current limits on movement and community participation means there is a high risk of accelerated agglomeration in some industries and increased market share for hugely centralised and remote multinationals. Hopefully, this will be countered by a resurgence of the spend local movement. Make no mistake economic ‘hibernation’ is anything but for most small and medium business owners who are stressed and working frantically to adapt to try to make it through to the other side with their teams intact. When you read all the stories of how local business are innovating during this crisis and contributing to our community, it’s hard not to be inspired to support them. As the crisis shifts from the initial shock and scramble phase into a hibernation cushioned by government stimulus, our collective attention can turn to recovery. Planning for recovery needs to be more than just bravado. We need to continue the process of constructing advantage based on our competitive strengths, and this applies to individual businesses as much as it does to the city, region and state. The trick will be to understand how those strengths have changed because of COVID-19, and to move quickly to identify and make the most of the new opportunities that now exist for us.

