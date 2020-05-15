Finding Solace During This Great Global Pause

Until it did.

I keep wondering what W.H. Auden would make of these last few months, whose oft-quoted poem “Funeral Blues” includes the lines:

Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone, Prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone, Silence the pianos and with muffled drum Bring out the coffin, let the mourners come. Let aeroplanes circle moaning overhead Scribbling on the sky the message ‘He is Dead’. Put crepe bows round the white necks of the public doves, Let the traffic policemen wear black cotton gloves.

In a sense, Auden got his wish: The clocks have basically stopped; no one knows what day it is. The traffic policemen may not be wearing black cotton gloves, but they are wearing rubber ones. Airplanes “circle moaning overhead,” filled not with cheery folks on glamorous vacations, but with military personnel saluting front-line workers.