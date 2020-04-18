Finding the Vietnam War’s missing widows

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

On the walls of the Launceston RSL club hangs a list of names commemorating local Vietnam veterans. There is about 100 names on the list of people who fought for their country and have since passed away. Now Launceston Legacy wants to find their widows. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Senior vice president Terry Byrne said the club had taken a pledge to look after their mates and if their mates passed away to look after their families. “If something happened to one of us we would like to think that Legacy would be there for our wives and families,” he said. “What we want to do is we want to find these 100 or so widows and offer them the services of Legacy. “We would like to find these widows and at least let them know that they are welcome here.” The idea of finding the missing widows has been on Launceston Legacy’s agenda for a while but they decided now is the time as it coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Association. IN OTHER NEWS: “The Vietnam Veterans Association will be having a function to commemorate 40 years of their organisation and we would like to send a personal invite to the widows of the deceased veterans just to let them know we are thinking of them,” Mr Byrne said. “Between Legacy and the Vietnam Veterans Association it became important to us to do something about finding these ladies.” He said it was important for them to make the effort. “We have had some people say to us ‘my husband died and nobody ever came to see me’,” Mr Byrne said. “We want to be able to show that at least we had a go, we tried to find you.” Legacy Launceston Widow’s Club president Elaine Banks said the group could provide social connection for the widows. She said despite restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 members of the club were still keeping connected. “They keep in touch with each other, we all keep in touch with each other,” Ms Banks said. “During this I am going to ring them every two weeks and have a talk and see how they are all going.” Ms Banks said some of the widows are a part of other support services but Legacy wanted to make sure nobody was slipping through the cracks. “We are aware there are those people who need help but don’t realise Legacy can provide that,” she said. Mr Bryne urged anyone who believes they are a widow or descendant of a local Vietnam veteran to reach out to Legacy either over the phone or via email. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3cJShajhe7qFj9ttT8TiF9/dbe5c565-64a0-4bd1-9080-18ca64f57079.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg