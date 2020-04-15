Fines for “frightening” Launceston brawl

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An ugly brawl which attracted a crowd of 50 spectators in Launceston CBD had its upshot in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Magistrate Simon Brown handed out fines to five defendants who pleaded guilty to offences ranging from disorderly conduct to wilfully obstructing a police officer. He said it was a bad episode that frightened people on the street enjoying a night out. IN OTHER NEWS: The incident occurred on the corner of Brisbane and George streets at 1.30am on March 8, 2020. Jaime Lee Bannister, 18, was fined $300 for disorderly conduct for swearing, screaming and waving her arms about. The court heard that Bannister shouted “she’s my sister, she’s the victim”. Charlie Hills, 23, was fined $600 for disorderly conduct. “Your record is a far from good one,” Mr Brown said. “Your behaviour was appalling and you were given your chance to calm down.” Karlah Brown-Bannister, 22, was fined $300 for disorderly conduct for shouting and swearing and threatening to assault members of another group of people. Blair McGillvery, 18, was fined $150 for wilfully obstructing a police officer by trying to pull an arrested female away from a police officer. “What do you think about it now?” Mr Brown asked. “I regret it,” McGillvery replied. Montana Louise McGillvery, 22, was fined $400 for disorderly conduct for screaming, yelling, fighting and waving her arms about. “This was an unfortunate episode and your intervention made it worse,” Mr Brown said. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/3a475282-e36a-4d32-a884-7a0ee3994f6b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg