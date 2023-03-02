Finvi Technology Selected as Revco Solutions' Go-Forward Healthcare Revenue Cycle Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payment process, announced that Artiva HCx® was selected to drive the healthcare revenue cycle operations for Revco Solutions.

Finvi’s Artiva HCx platform will improve denials workflows and intricacies needed for Revco Solutions, one of the most trusted and reliable recovery services partners in the industry, as it grows its healthcare collections service offerings. Artiva HCx provides RCM outsourcers with the ability to manage healthcare receivables, which require more refined workflows to manage insurance follow-up, denial management, complex claims, and patient pay balances.

“Our goal is to identify each client’s specific requirements, then meet or exceed them. Finvi will enable us to reach that goal,” said Mark Schabel, CEO of Revco Solutions. “Finvi’s advanced solutions will allow us to serve our clients in a patient friendly manner that reflects the high standard of providing a positive and productive patient experience throughout the entire account lifecycle.”

With more companies, such as Revco, supporting both insurance and payer follow-ups, as well as bad debt, Finvi continues to add innovative offerings into its platform to assist hospitals and healthcare outsourcing organizations in connecting the entire patient financial experience.

“We’ve seen an increase in third-party agencies moving further upstream into healthcare, handling patient and payer engagements earlier in the process,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO of Finvi. “Finvi has supported numerous outsourcer clients on this transition. We are excited to work with Revco on this journey and to provide a long-time partner with the technology and support to aid its growth and expansion.”

Finvi’s innovations to its Artiva HCx platform further meets the needs of clients, including enhancements to the agent’s view of complex claims, program options, and state and local statute information. In addition, the system features additional administrative capabilities —through unallocated payments, payment discrepancy alerts, and more — designed to increase client efficiency.

About Finvi

For more than 40 years, Finvi has been the premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Our innovative solutions are built on a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi enables thousands of clients to generate more revenue at reduced costs and fulfill their business goals by effectively engaging those who pay.

