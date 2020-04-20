FIR actress Kavita Kaushik slams Kangana Ranaut; says, ‘A huge apology owed to Hrithik Roshan, Adhyayan Summan’ | Bollywood Life

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s ugly spat was laid out before the whole world to see, with it going as far as the alleged ex-lovers seeking legal recourse against one another. Prior to Hrithik, even Adhyayan Summan had borne the wrath of Kangana. While everyone drew their own conclusions from these public rivalries, nobody except for the parties involved and those really close to them know the actual truth. And now it seems, Kavita Kaushik of TV show FIR fame, may be one of those privy to the facts, or at least that’s what her recent tweets allude to. Also Read – Ramayan: Kavita Kaushik makes a sarcastic statement about the re-telecast of the mythological saga

"I have gushing emotions of love, respect , empathy and more for @iHrithik," Kavita Kaushik replied to a tweet that read, "#KanganaRanaut Two sisters are united in thinking India is their grandfather's property. Rangoli wants 2024 elections to be cancelled. Kangana wants a ban on twitter."

I have gushing emotions of love, respect , empathy and more for @iHrithik https://t.co/K0VJvXdN1R — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

In another tweet, the actress added: “Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman, they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreakingFolded hands everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the ‘woman card.'”

Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman , they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreaking? everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the ‘woman card’ https://t.co/kRZ8kycwJ2 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

It didn’t end there though as Kavita fired a third tweet in a bid to expose Kangana Ranaut’s “fake feminism”: “So much damage is done when: you equate aggressive quarrelsome women as empowered , using and abusing men as liberation and supporting the wrong women as Feminism ! Yes, men can be victims too, it’s the human that falters not the Gender! Peace to all.”

So much damage is done when: you equate aggressive quarrelsome women as empowered , using and abusing men as liberation and supporting the wrong women as Feminism ! Yes, men can be victims too, it’s the human that falters not the Gender! Peace to all ? — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

We wonder what Kangana’s reply is going to be because knowing her, there’s sure going to be a fiery one. Well, one thing’s for sure: Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel won’t be able to spew venom this time on Twitter, and unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know exactly why.

