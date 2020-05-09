Fire breaks out in Moscow coronavirus hospital killing one

One person was killed after a fire broke out on Saturday at a Moscow hospital treating patients infected with the new coronavirus, authorities said.

The hospital, located in northwestern Moscow, had been designated by the authorities as one of the medical facilities treating coronavirus patients in the Russian capital.

The emergency ministry told the RIA news agency that the blaze erupted in a patient’s room, without providing further details. The fire has since been put out, the authorities said.

Images from the scene show medical staff wearing full PPE, and some in Hazmat suits, wheeling patients out on to the street to avoid the blaze.

Evacuating patients during a fire at Moscow’s Spasokukotsky hospital tonight

Medical workers evacuate a patient wearing protective gear at Spasokukotskogo Hospital in Moscow, Russia tonight

Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients of a hospital, where a fire erupted, are being transferred to other hospitals in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2020. One person was killed in the fire

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, wrote on Twitter that all patients had been evacuated and would be transferred to other hospitals.

‘The causes of this incident will be thoroughly investigated,’ Sobyanin wrote.

Moscow and several other regions have been on lockdown since late March to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far infected nearly 200,000 people and caused more than 1,800 deaths in Russia.

More than half of the country’s cases and deaths have been recorded in Moscow, a sprawling city of 12.7 million.

The number of Russian coronavirus cases this week overtook French and German infections to become the fifth-highest in the world.

Traffic police officers are seen outside Moscow’s Spasokukotsky hospita tonight. The fire has been contained; one casualty has been reported. The urology department of the hospital was repurposed into an inpatient facility for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus infection

Pictured: Firefighters mobilise to put out the fire at the coronavirus hospital in Moscow this evening

During a Victory Day speech at the Red Square today, President Vladimir Putin made no mention of the virus, though Russia is now the fifth hardest-hit country and 10,000 new cases have been confirmed each day this week.

Officials say the number of confirmed infections has risen by another 10,817 to reach a total of 198,676.

Russia says the increase is due in part to a huge testing campaign, while the country’s reported mortality rate is much lower than in many countries, with 1,827 dead.