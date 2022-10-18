Fire-resistant aluminium-sulphur battery charges in under a minute

A fast-charging battery made from two abundant materials avoids the fire hazards associated with lithium batteries
Technology
24 August 2022
A fast-charging and fire-resistant battery made from aluminium and sulphur could be used in electric cars, avoiding the environmental problems and fire hazards linked to lithium-ion batteries.
Modern battery technologies use lithium-ion cells which, if damaged, can catch fire in an explosive process called thermal runaway. The lithium that makes up these batteries is also in short supply, as demand has skyrocketed due to the switch to renewable energy and electric cars.