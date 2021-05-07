Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters



Price: $229.99

(as of May 07,2021 10:45:37 UTC – Details)







Enjoy live sports, local news, late night shows, and other can’t miss TV from channels available through an HD antenna (sold separately).

Record up to 2 shows at once. Plus, store up to 75 hours of HD programming.

With a compatible Alexa-enabled device, use your voice to search for shows, control the channel guide, and manage recordings.

Enjoy your favorite entertainment anywhere—reliably stream your live and recorded shows in HD from Fire TV Recast to your compatible devices.





