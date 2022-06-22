Fire up Your Gaming Experience this Winter with Huawei

The Huawei Winter Gaming Festival is giving you as device user, even more reason to stay indoors and glued to your mobile phone during this cold season.

The integration of coupons enables gaming enthusiasts to receive selected discounts through AppGallery activity, which can then be used to further purchase some of your favourite apps.

To start getting rewards, you can claim free coupons by sharing the allocated page with your friends. What are you waiting for? You can claim as many coupons as you want and purchase the top games to keep you entertained throughout Winter.

Join the Huawei gaming community

The HUAWEI AppGallery gaming community is growing and provides you with great offers and rewards, so discover more games, collect points, and redeem your rewards. Review AppGallery daily or go to the Huawei’s Gaming Fanatics page to check out all the action. To get you excited and switched to game-on mode, here are 6 games you can explore and enjoy:

Build blooming gardens in Gardenscapes

Embark on an adventure filled journey on Gardenscapes and enjoy the satisfaction of rebuilding your garden to its former glory! Complete thousands of unique levels and varying degrees of difficulties, by restoring and decorating different areas in the garden. Get to the bottom of the secrets it holds and enjoy the company of amusing in-game characters, including Austin, your butler!

The game offers special power-ups and boosters, such as firecrackers and bombs, to change up the overall gaming experience for all puzzle fanatics. You can enjoy the intricate storyline that adds a different dimension to the whole experience.

Like a good challenge? Team up with your friends on Gardenscapes by syncing your Facebook account. Once synced, you can send lives to each other and partner up to achieve the top position on the leaderboard. Be sure to be part of the thousands of daily players – Include game link.

Deep dive in underwaters of Fishdom

Another adventurous puzzle game you can get into, is Fishdom. Be ready to take a deep breath and dive into an underwater world of match-3 fun. Engage in challenging unique puzzles as you decorate aquariums to create cozy homes for lively fish.

You can feed them, play with them, and watch them interact with each other.

Fishdom has over 6,200 levels of pure match-3 excitement, giving players near-limitless entertainment. As you progress and complete levels, you can slowly unlock more decorations and themes for the aquarium, which you can personalise to suit your preferences. Include game link.

Build your own Township

Do you love city landscapes? You can build your dream town on Township, a casual farming and city-building game. The game’s main idea is to link one independent agriculture operation into a complete set of industrial chains, increase income, expand the territory, and make your town more prosperous by increasing the population.

You can harvest crops on the farms, process them at your facilities, and sell goods to develop your town. You can also trade with exotic countries, open restaurants, cinemas, and other community buildings to give life to your town.

Explore the mine to get resources and find ancient artifacts and run your own zoo by collecting animals from around the world. So what are you waiting for? Build your own township!

Build majestic castles on Royal Match

If you love royalty, you should download Royal Match, the king of puzzle games! Solve match-3 puzzles, swipe colours and help King Robert decorate his castle.

Challenge yourself further, receive coins for unlocking new areas and get extra boosters to continue your saga. You can also compete with millions of players in events such as King’s Cup, Sky Race, Team Battle and Lightning.

What are you waiting for? Download the app and restore the Royal Castle into a regal and magnificent place! Explore the new rooms, royal chambers, splendid gardens, and many more exciting areas. Add in link

Discover Klondike Adventures

In Klondike Adventures, your mission is to create a thriving city with industries and farms. Mine for resources and produce everything you’ll need for your journey, missions, and new structures. You can raise animals and harvest crops, so everyone has food to eat and trade!

Klondike Adventures is a fun game that transports you to Alaska during the time of the gold rush to explore the lands, experience great adventures and build a city.

You’ll accompany Kate and Paul as they explore the frigid northern lands and discover the history of the indigenous people who live there. Download Klondikwe today (Link) and get gaming.

Power up with slingshots on Angry Birds 2

Join a million other players and experience the slingshot game of Angry Birds, the world’s best bird flinging, pig popping game!

Use the slingshot to fling birds at the piggies’ towers and bring them crashing down, all to save your precious eggs.

Unlock new boards with special abilities to better help you destroy the evil pigs and reclaim your eggs. Choose which bird to fling when, play with friends, take on multistage levels and compete and collaborate with players around the globe.

If you have played the Angry Birds game, you’ll love this version that comes with awesome new additions and features.

Be sure to check out the latest daily promotional offers on AppGallery. With in-app purchases you can be rewarded with Huawei coupons and points which will give you more game time!

So you may ask how does Huawei coupons and points work?

Coupons are issued by Huawei and can be used to receive selected discounts in apps and games that support Huawei in-app purchases.

They are supported in 18 different app categories including games, entertainment, tools, social, news and reading, amongst others.

Participate in activities such as obtaining HUAWEI Points and HUAWEI Gift Cards by participating in activities including lucky draws in Member Center (homepage banner), AppGallery, HUAWEI Music and other HUAWEI apps. A coupon number will be allocated to you, to then follow the prompts.

To access your coupons, you can click on available, and the list of coupons will be provided. Coupons can be combined with a payment method, including HUAWEI Points, bank cards, phone credit and more.

HUAWEI Points is a virtual currency sold and managed by Huawei. It can be used solely for purchasing virtual goods and value-added services.

You can use HUAWEI points for purchases in Huawei apps such as Cloud, AppGallery, Themes, Video, Music, and HUAWEI Game Center.

In which app can HUAWEI points be used? In the wallet app preinstalled for Huawei of EMUI 3.0 and above systems, click on the bottom of the coin and enter the coin center, you can see the various user scenarios of the coin.

So go ahead and claim your free coupons and get gaming this June with Huawei’s Winter Gaming Festival.

