Fired Watchdog Says He Was Bound By Law, Oath To Air Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint

The outgoing inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community fired Friday by Donald Trump was legally required to alert Congress to a whistleblower complaint about the president’s troubling Ukraine phone call last year, he said in a statement Sunday.

Michael Atkinson said he was “legally obligated to ensure that whistleblowers had an effective and authorized means to disclose urgent matters.”

Trump has told aides he believed Atkinson was disloyal to him when he informed Congress of the complaint that led to the president’s impeachment.

The complaint revealed that Trump in a July call pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into unfounded accusations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. At the time, Trump was withholding military aid from Ukraine, a form of coercion for political gain that led to his impeachment in the House.

Trump informed the Senate Intelligence Committee Friday that Atkinson, whom he had appointed, was out. He said that inspectors general must have his “fullest confidence,” and that was “no longer the case” with Atkinson.