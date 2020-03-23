First coronavirus job losses hit sport, NRL season looks cooked

The NRL has succumbed to the global pandemic and suspended its season, as the AFL took the first steps towards laying off 80% of its staff.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys said he was left with no choice but to shut it down after biosecurity and pandemic experts could no longer guarantee the safety of players.

“We are going to look at every available option to us in the next week or so as to how we can recommence the season, be it in other areas or northern Queensland,” V’landys said after an emergency meeting on Monday night.

NRL players will be given Tuesday off and will remain in self-isolation.

With Australian sport finally catching up to the rest of the world and abandoning or postponing major events and fixtures, the financial and human cost of the coronavirus on sort are become all too clear.

The AFL, which shut down its season on Sunday, moved quickly to contact clubs and ensure a tight rein on spending, while the NRL also closed its head office and reduced staff at a tense meeting ahead of its shutdown.

The NRL had just completed Round 2, but border closures and the ongoing issue with Auckland’s Warriors made it too difficult to continue.

It comes as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state’s borders will be closed, most likely from midnight on Wednesday.

That move exploded the NRL’s alternative plans to take all 16 teams to a central location in Queensland, or to continue to charter flights for travelling clubs all over Australia’s eastern states.

In Melbourne, AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said his executives would take a 20% paycut, while clubs would compile lists of staff to remain on deck until the hoped for resumption of the season after May 31.

“I do understand the impact these steps will have on the lives of our entire team. Our priority now is ensuring all our people stay safe and healthy,” McLachlan said.

The chief executive of AFL’s Brisbane Lions, Greg Swann, said in a statement much work lay ahead to ensure his club can survive.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us to ensure the club’s financial stability and there will need to be some really tough decisions made, but we’re committed to ensuring that your club still exists in six months’ time, in a year’s time and in 50 years’ time,” Swann said.

“In order to do that, we will be implementing a series of significant measures … not least [affecting] our loyal and hard-working staff and players.

“Their wellbeing as we work through this is paramount and we will support them through whatever lies ahead.”

It is expected most clubs will lay off up to 75 per cent of staff, with a mixture of accrued leave and leave without pay.

Rugby union on Monday became the latest Australian sport to postpone a competition, abandoning its plan for a domestic competition featuring the four Australian Super Rugby teams plus Western Force.

It will now be put off until May 1 at the earliest.

Soccer’s Football Federation Australia abandoned Monday night’s Perth Glory v Western United fixture as the governing body met to consider how to finish the last few weeks of the 2019-2020 campaign.

“Our club is committed to remaining agile in our response to the crisis as we work with the FFA to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Western United chief executive Chris Pehlivanis said .

While it’s not ideal to postpone a game at such late notice, these are unprecedented times. The situation remains very fluid.’’

Super Netball is also kicking the can down the road, with the 2020 season that was due to start on May 2 being deferred until at least June 30.

Separately, Netball Australia has determined that the Australian Netball League season will also be delayed and will also not start before June 30.

Netball Australia is also working with the nations involved in the 2020 Quad Series and Constellation Cup to determine what happens in relation to those matches due to take place in September and October respectively.

-with AAP