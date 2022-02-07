First ever cohort of FutureLearn Scholars announced

Four learners from Ghana, Russia, Uganda and Nigeria to receive world-class online education, £5,000 of funding, and career mentoring

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FutureLearn.com – the global learning platform with a mission to transform access to education – is proud to announce the first cohort of FutureLearn Scholars. The inaugural FutureLearn Scholarship was launched in 2021 to empower learners whose career goal is to make the world a better place.

The winners are Gifty Amoateng, Mental Health Scholar from Ghana, Nicholas Igenoza Sustainability Scholar from Nigeria, Nelly Porseva Teaching Scholar from Russia, and Gira Emmanuel Technology and Coding Scholar from Uganda. Each scholar will embark on their educational journey alongside FutureLearn with up to £4,000 each of free online learning from FutureLearn and The Open University, as well as £1,000 each towards additional learning materials.

Gifty Amoateng, FutureLearn Mental Health Scholar, said: “Winning this scholarship and becoming one of the first scholars not only encourages me to dream on but has fulfilled my most important need in life. My previous learning on FutureLearn shaped my skillset enough to give me access to working with some great organizations and individuals in my country as a freelancer; it also enhanced my ideas in many ways towards my own personal project. I am excited for what awaits me as a winner, most especially in my learning process.”

Nicholas Igenoza, FutureLearn Sustainability Scholar, said: “I am delighted to be a FutureLearn Scholar. It is even more fascinating to be granted access to world-class mentors via this life changing opportunity. Riding on the wings of those who have gone years ahead of me, leveraging on their experience and guided by their advanced coaching skills would definitely impact my journey positively.”

Nelly Porseva, FutureLearn Teaching Scholar, said: “I am especially thrilled to know that I was chosen to become one of the first ever FutureLearn Scholars. As a teacher I am looking forward to using the resources of FutureLearn and The Open University and to promote the idea of lifelong education among my students and colleagues.”

Gira Emmanuel, FutureLearn Technology and Coding Scholar, said: “I am so excited to be among the first scholars of the FutureLearn Scholarship. I am humbled and elated for this award. It’s a great opportunity for me to become better and more effective in my career. I prayed for this to come to pass because, in my field of expertise, I need to enrich and refine my skills to match the trend and changing needs.”

The scholars will receive 8 hours of world-class mentorship from our expert panel of judges who include: poet and mental health activist, Hussain Manawer; Climate Scientist and Presenter, Dr Ella Gilbert; and winner of the Global Teacher Award 2018, Andria Zafirakou, as well as leading figures in the Higher Education space, including The Open University’s Tim Plyming; The Institute of Coding’s Professor Rachid Hourizi; Monash University’s Professor Craig Hassed: and Rita F. D’Aoust: Associate Dean of Teaching and Learning, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing.

Yvonne Chien, Chief Growth Officer at FutureLearn, added: “FutureLearn is proud to have launched our first ever scholarship initiative, and we’re equally excited to announce our first four Scholars. With access to hundreds of high-quality courses from some of the world’s leading institutions and educators, as well as a unique mentoring opportunity with our judges who are each thought leaders in their own space, we can’t wait to see what our Scholars will achieve.”

Alongside the scholarship winners, one hundred runners up have received a free annual subscription to FutureLearn Unlimited , providing access to thousands of short courses, tests and digital certificates.

Learn more about FutureLearn here . More information about the scholarship winners can be found here .

