First Ever Taiwan Expo USA in Washington DC

Taiwan’s largest expo yet highlights Taiwan’s culture, innovative technologies, and the benefits of a Taiwan-US relationship

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs (BOFT), and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), today announced the first-ever Taiwan Expo USA, an event to showcase Taiwan’s leading technologies, rich culture, vibrant arts, and natural landscapes. This expo aims to highlight the US and Taiwan’s robust and buoyant economic ties, including seamless collaboration on building up the resilience of the global supply chain, and to bolster bilateral economic, cultural, and people-to-people connections, especially in tech industries that will drive our future.

The event is set to kick off from October 12 to 14 in Washington DC, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, and will revolve around seven major themes: 5G & Smart Cities, Smart Vehicles, Healthcare, Metaverse, Taiwan Excellence, Culture, and Tourism & Food. Each theme will have a dedicated pavilion, near 100 exhibitors on-site, providing networking opportunities for people across the globe to connect and innovate for future generations to come. The companies in attendance will display Taiwan’s leading products and innovations, highlight how these products can create a more sustainable future, and how the US can be a partner in these initiatives.

“We are thrilled to host the first-ever Taiwan Expo USA,” said James C. F. Huang, Chairman of TAITRA. “Taiwan Expo USA is a seed of hope that we want to plant, grow and blossom in the lush land of the free, the USA. Together, let us create a better world and a more sustainable future through U.S.-Taiwan cooperation. We hope to gather a large crowd of experts to connect, share ideas and pave the path for future generations.”

In addition, there will be two forums – the Smart Mobility forum and Medical Innovation forum. Each forum will have highly regarded thought leaders speak and present during moderated panels. Attendees are welcome to listen in on the panels and connect with speakers onsite.

Taiwan Expo US Event Details:

October 12 : The opening ceremony will be held at 10 am , followed by VIP tours of the pavilions, a welcome reception, the Smart Mobility Forum, Medical Innovation forum, and unique dance performances by the Diabolo Dance Theatre. The day will be closed out with a happy hour at 3:30pm , and an art show by Lei Sheng Art Group.

The opening ceremony will be held at , followed by VIP tours of the pavilions, a welcome reception, the Smart Mobility Forum, Medical Innovation forum, and unique dance performances by the Diabolo Dance Theatre. The day will be closed out with a happy hour at , and an art show by Lei Sheng Art Group. October 13 : The second day of the event will feature several unique dance performances by the Diabolo Dance Theatre and a fitness dance party. The fitness dance party will provide a dynamic, exciting, and effective fitness workout! Guests can also end their day with a happy hour featuring Taiwan’s best beverages.

The second day of the event will feature several unique dance performances by the Diabolo Dance Theatre and a fitness dance party. The fitness dance party will provide a dynamic, exciting, and effective fitness workout! Guests can also end their day with a happy hour featuring best beverages. October 14 : The third and final day of the event will be the shortest of all days, kicking off at 10 am and wrapping up at 3 pm . This will be the last chance for attendees to check out the Diabolo Dance Theatre and pavilions on site.

*The pavilions will be available all three days for attendees to visit.

For more information, please visit www.taiwanexpousa.com/en/index.html

About Bureau of Foreign Trade

The Bureau of Foreign Trade is tasked with developing international trade policies, trade promotion, as well as import-export management for the Republic of China. In order to strengthen the collaboration with global partners and regional development, the Bureau’s range of activities include: promoting external economic and trade cooperation through multilateral forum, promoting participation in regional economic integration, enhancing bilateral economic and trade relations with various countries, and expanding global and New Southbound country markets by strengthening export momentum.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

Media Contact

Amanda Grover

[email protected]

917-750-3892

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-ever-taiwan-expo-usa-in-washington-dc-301638046.html

SOURCE Taiwan External Trade Development Council