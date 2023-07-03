First FCT Minister, Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, is Dead – TechEconomy







Advertisements

Advertisements







(Announcement)

The family of Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, the First Minister of the (Nigeria’s) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is dead

A statement signed by Oluremi Ajose-Adeogun on behalf of the family said the patriarch passed on 1st July 2023.

The 96-year-old, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun (12th May 1927 to 1st July 2023) of Ita-Aladan Obun-Eko, 8/9 Ajose Court, Isalè Eko, Lagos, is the Okanlomo of the Source – Ile Ife.

He had a distinguished career with Shell Petroleum (West Africa) and upon retirement was later appointed Federal Commissioner for Cooperatives and Supply (August 1975) and thereafter, Commissioner for Special Duties, Federal Capital Development Authority.

Later, in 1976, when the Federal Capital Territory was formed, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun became the First Minister of the FCT and was responsible for the implementation of the main Master Plan for Abuja.

He went on to have a successful career in manufacturing and real estate.







Advertisements







Advertisements







