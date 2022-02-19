First fully programmable quantum computer based on neutral atoms

Most quantum computers are based on superconductors or trapped ions, but an alternative approach using ordinary atoms may have advantages

Quantum computers use the properties of quantum physics to perform calculations ArtemisDiana/Shutterstock

A quantum computer that uses ordinary atoms to perform calculations could be a rival to more exotic devices, although one of its creators says there are still challenges ahead in scaling up the technology.

The most powerful quantum computers in use today rely on superconductors or trapped ions to form the basis of their qubits, or quantum bits. Both these systems have drawbacks: superconducting qubits, like those used by Google, require ultracold temperatures, while it is hard to arrange …