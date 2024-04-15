First Japanese Startup Accepted into IMDA Spark Programme to Accelerate Singapore's Digital Transformation

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Josys, the SaaS and device management platform that simplifies how IT works, proudly announces its enrollment into the esteemed Spark Programme by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore. This significant milestone reaffirms IMDA’s unwavering commitment to propelling Singapore’s digital transformation by empowering local organizations with innovative technologies to foster accelerated growth.

Founded in 2022, Josys has strategically designated Singapore as a core regional hub, recognizing the nation’s abundant pool of skilled talent and its critical importance in scaling high-growth businesses. This strategic move underscores Josys’s unwavering dedication to bolstering Singapore’s dynamic tech ecosystem. Additionally, Josys is planning to expand its Singaporean workforce by recruiting top-tier talent to drive innovation and further accelerate Josys’ momentum in delivering cutting-edge IT management solutions.

Josys empowers IT teams with 360-degree control over their SaaS applications and device inventory to improve productivity, enhance governance, and drive cost optimization. The platform streamlines SaaS management, automates IT tasks, and catalogs hardware and software assets through an intuitive dashboard that dramatically enhances IT visibility. Achieving milestones such as $32M Series A funding in September 2022 and $93M Series B funding a year later, Josys now serves over 400 clients and employs a global workforce surpassing 150 team members.

The IMDA Spark Programme enrollment is more than an honor; it is a testament to Josys’ adherence to the highest standards of product quality, security, and financial integrity. Through a rigorous review process outlined in the IMDA Spark Programme documentation, IMDA meticulously evaluated Josys’ offerings, ensuring they meet stringent criteria for innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. This enrollment not only endorses Josys’ capabilities but also assures customers and partners of its reliability and commitment to excellence.

As a member of the Spark Programme, Josys is committed to developing and sharing best practices for SaaS management and governance with Singapore’s thriving startup ecosystem, best-in-class enterprise organizations, and its robust network of technology partners. The Spark Programme will not only allow for Josys’ seamless integration into the Singapore corporate landscape, but will also propel its expansion into the ASEAN and ANZ markets, accelerating progress toward a greater regional presence.

Mr Edwin Low, Director of Enterprise & Ecosystem Development at IMDA, said, “We are pleased to welcome Josys to the IMDA Spark Programme. The rapid growth achieved by Josys is testament to their ability to meet the pressing needs of their customers. We are also encouraged by Josys’ commitment to make Singapore as their regional hub, expanding their workforce and bringing new cutting-edge capabilities into Singapore.”

Yasukane Matsumoto, CEO and founder of Josys, stated, “Our acceptance into the IMDA Spark Programme marks a significant milestone in Josys’ journey. It is a recognition of our innovative spirit and proof of our commitment to excellence. As the first Japanese startup to achieve this recognition, we are eager to set a precedent for others, demonstrating the unparalleled opportunities that exist within Singapore’s tech ecosystem. We are also enthusiastic about recruiting diverse local talent for positions in product development and corporate roles to expand our regional team presence in Singapore.”

With its acceptance into the IMDA Spark Programme, Josys is poised to establish deep connections with technology leaders and IT teams throughout Singapore and beyond. Josys is looking forward to advancing the practice of SaaS management and ensuring organizations are doing their best to protect their SaaS environments, achieve operational efficiency, and drive growth for their respective businesses.

About Josys

Josys is the SaaS & Device Management Platform that simplifies how IT works. Our holistic approach equips IT teams with 360-degree control over their SaaS applications and device inventory by making it easier to visualize user access, analyze utilization trends, and automate provisioning processes that will make IT operations run more efficiently. Learn more at: https://josys.com/ .

Contact:

Sylvia McKaige

Sylvia.mckaige@salweengroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/first-japanese-startup-accepted-into-imda-spark-programme-to-accelerate-singapores-digital-transformation-302116520.html

SOURCE Josys

