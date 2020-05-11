First Job of These 12 Bollywood Celebs Will Leave You in Splits

We live in a celebrity-obsessed world. And not every celebrity was born in the spotlight. Some of the rich and famous spent numerous years working their way up the Bollywood ladder. And before that, well, they were just working!

Here are 12 celebrities with surprising jobs before making it big in Bollywood:

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh enjoys a massive fan following. He has delivered many hit movies like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela, Simmba and Gully Boy. Ranveer always wanted to become an actor but before making it big in Bollywood he worked in advertising as a copywriter with agencies like O&M and JWT. Later on, Ranveer got his lucky debut with Yash Raj Film’s Band Baaja Baarat.

Akshay Kumar

A black belt in Taekwondo, Khiladi Kumar worked as a chef and a waiter in Bangkok. After returning to Mumbai, he started teaching martial arts as well. Owing to his good looks, he landed some modelling assignments, and films soon followed.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B’s first job was in a company called Shaw Wallace, a shipping firm, as an executive. Later on, the Shahenshah of Bollywood worked as a freight broker for a shipping firm called Bird and Co in Kolkata. Also, he was rejected when he auditioned for a radio jockey at All India Radio.

Parineeti Chopra

A triple honours degree holder in Business, Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School, Parineeti always wanted to become an investment banker in London. But due to lack of jobs in UK she returned to India and here she worked as a marketing intern for Yash Raj Films. Few years later, director Maneesh Sharma asked her to audition for Ladies vs Ricky Behl and she got selected.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui







Who would have thought that a man struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis would one day rule the box office. He worked as a chemist and later a watchman in Delhi. It was during that time that he joined drama school and since then the man hasn’t looked back.

Sonakshi Sinha

A graduate in Fashion Designing, Sonakshi started her career as a costume designer for the movie Mera Dil Leke Dekho in 2005. She got her first break as lead actress opposite Salman Khan in 2010 film Dabangg.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann did his majors in English Literature and pursued Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Punjab University. He did serious theater for 5 years and then became a radio jockey. He took up the job of VJ on MTV and became one of the popular hosts in India. His first movie Vicky Donor became a massive hit and the rest we all know is history.

John Abraham

As a youngster, John joined a media firm, which unfortunately closed down due to financial issues. He then joined a famous ad agency in Mumbai as a media planner before modelling and, subsequently, films happened.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi worked as an assistant to Shaanoo Sharma, casting director at Yash Raj Films when she gave a demo audition for Dum Laga Ke Haisha. And she ended up getting the lead role in the movie.

Arshad Warsi

Forced by dire financial circumstances, Arshad Warsi started working as a door-to-door cosmetics salesman at the age of 17. He also worked in a photo lab. Having had a keen interest in dancing, he went on to start his own dance studio and form a dance troupe. But later he ended up doing Bollywood movies.

Boman Irani

Despite being a late entrant in Bollywood he is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Much before gaining stardom, Boman was employed with a popular five-star hotel in Mumbai as a waiter and room service staff. Later, he also helped his mother in running their ancestral bakery shop in South Mumbai.

R.Madhavan

Before becoming the chocolate boy of the south Indian film industry as well as Bollywood, Madhavan was a trainer for public speaking and personality development skills and we guess that is where all the oomph factor comes from.

