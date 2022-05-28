First LGBTQ Metaverse, Qtopia, Arriving on AlphaVerse in Early 2023

French games, technology, and blockchain product developer Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), together with Crypto Meta LLC (CM), announced the creation of the first LGBTQ-focused Metaverse — Qtopia.

Set for release in early 2023, Qtopia will offer a welcoming online space for its community within CBI’s Alphaverse.

Rachel Kimelman and Jordan Weiss of CM are the Co-Founders of the former Qutie LGBTQ Social App, who are now working on building the Qtopia virtual world. Qtopia aims to be an online hangout and meeting place for members of the LGBTQ community and their allies to interact.

Ahead of the full launch of Qtopia, there will be crypto real estate pre-sales, which include apartments, houses, and other properties within its Metaverse. This will allow people to directly invest in a virtual space that will generate value for the community.

Also, part of the project will be a special Qtopia currency, UniQoin, which grants the community access to a unique cryptocurrency, focused on supporting LGBTQ-friendly businesses both online and offline. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of select properties and UniQoin currency will go toward LGBTQ charities.

Qtopia World Map

The launch of Qtopia will be supported by partners including the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, Ali Forney Center, Hudson Pride Center, Princess Janae Place, Open Finance, Playout Apparel, and Stuzo Clothing.

The Qtopia team will also be working with celebrity DJ, TV Host & Advocate, Joshua Zeke Thomas, son of famous NBA All-Star Isiah Thomas, who will be engaging with his fans and offer an exclusive virtual world experience.

“We’re very excited and proud to announce the first LGBTQ-focused Metaverse and partner with AlphaVerse to launch it,” said Jordan Weiss and Rachel Kimelman. “Qtopia will support the community by not only providing them with a space to come together virtually from all over the world, but also financially, as part of our sales will be donated to charity, and our currency will focus on helping LGBTQ-friendly businesses.”

“As the AlphaVerse continues to grow, we want to ensure it is inclusive and offers spaces for everyone,” said Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of AlphaVerse. “Qtopia is exactly the kind of community we want to welcome to the Metaverse, and by extension, the AlphaVerse.”

Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, previously Chairman-CEO and principal shareholder of flagship gaming company Atari, and set for a summer 2022 launch, AlphaVerse will allow for the seamless integration of NFTs and blockchain-powered technology products within various forms of entertainment.

AlphaVerse is built to be a centralized hub of Metaverse universes (or virtual communities), where consumers can purchase parcels of land, buildings, homes, and other virtual elements presented as NFTs, which ensure secure transactions and safe digital ownership.

