First Paycheck of These 15 Famous Bollywood Stars Will Surprise You

Bollywood celebs are one of the richest people in India. They earn huge amount of money for each film and also have a massive fan following. But like everybody else, these people too had humble origins. Have you ever wondered how much these Bollywood celebs earned as their first salary?

Here’s a list of some top stars and their first paychecks.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is probably the biggest superstar in the history of Indian cinema. However, before becoming an actor, he worked in a shipping firm in Kolkata where he started off at just ₹500 per month. And now he earns close to ₹200 crore annually.

Irrfan Khan

Before making it big in the industry, Irrfan used to give tuitions to students and charged ₹25 per student as a fee. He got a new bicycle from his first salary to make the commute easier! Going by his first salary, nobody expected that one day his net worth would be more than 50 million dollars.

Kalki Koechlin

When she was a student in London, she used to work as a waitress at an Italian cafe. She got her first salary of 40 pounds which she instantly used to clear off her rent!

Rohit Shetty

Considered as one of the most successful directors in the B-Town, Rohit’s first salary was ₹35 per day that he received for being the assistant director to filmmaker Kuku Kohli. His journey from being an assistant director to one of the most successful filmmakers in the industry has not been an easy one.

Dharmendra







Before reaching the heights of fame in Bollywood, Dharmendra got ₹51 for his work as an actor in the movie ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’ (1960).

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda worked as a waiter at a Chinese restaurant in Australia. According to reports, he used to earn $8 an hour and $1.3 for every delivery he made. Today, he might charge crores for a single film but back in Australia, his life was not as smooth as you would expect.

Shah Rukh Khan

The king of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan has a special place in the heart of every Bollywood fan. But, did you know that the first salary for our dear king was just ₹50? Shah Rukh spent the amount for a trip to Agra since he wanted to visit the Taj Mahal.

Aamir Khan

The actor started off his journey as an assistant director for which he was given a cheque of ₹1000. From being an assistant director to becoming one of the most sought after the names in the industry, Aamir Khan has sure come a long way.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan acted in the movie Aasha (1980) as a child artist and received ₹100 as his first salary. He spent the entire amount on buying toy cars for himself.

Priyanka Chopra

After bagging the title of Miss World, Priyanka earned ₹5000 from her first assignment and like a typical Indian child, she gave all the money to her mother to keep it safely. Her mother still treasures the amount.

Nasseruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah’s first stint in a movie earned him about ₹7.50. He acted in Mohan Kumar’s Aman in 1967 where he had to stand behind actor Rajendra Kumar during his funeral scene. His net worth now is ₹200 Crore.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpai joined the Barry John theater group after being rejected 4 times by National School of Drama. He was then appointed by Barry to help him direct plays for which he was paid ₹1200 per month.

Akshay Kumar

Before Bollywood, Akshay worked as a waiter and a chef at an eatery in Bangkok and earned just ₹1500. From Bangkok to Bollywood, his journey has been an amazing one.

Emraan Hashmi

The serial kisser of Bollywood did a commercial for the brand Goodnight at the age of seven, for which he received ₹2500.

Sonam Kapoor

At an age of 18, she started working as an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and earned ₹3000 for her first project. She used to take the local train to travel to work.

