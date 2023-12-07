First Progress Report on the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan shows Canada bending the curve on greenhouse gas emissions

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ – The imperative for climate action has never been more evident than it is today. Climate change is affecting the safety, health, and quality of life of people across the country. In response, Canada is taking bold and immediate action to fight climate change while strengthening the economy, driving the creation of new, well-paying jobs, and ensuring the competitiveness of our industries.

Today, the Government of Canada published the first Progress Report on the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan (2030 ERP) . Coinciding with the publication of the Oil and Gas Emissions Cap framework, today’s publication is timely, as Canada participates in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), where the world is focusing on how to implement ambitious climate action.

In the 20 months since the release of the 2030 ERP in March 2022, the Government of Canada has been implementing more than 140 climate measures and working with partners, including provinces, territories, and National Indigenous Organizations, to turn ideas into concrete and effective action. Job creation continues to grow as emissions decline.

In 2015, Canada was trending to exceed 2005 greenhouse gas emissions levels by nine percent by 2030, but since then, many sectors of the economy have made real and measurable progress to lower their emissions, helping Canada successfully bend the emissions curve and putting us on track to beat the previous target of 30 percent reductions below 2005 levels. The first Progress Report shows how this is being accomplished.

With the full implementation of the 2030 ERP, Canada is now projected to exceed Canada’s interim objective of 20 percent below 2005 levels by 2026. Between previously announced measures and the additional actions to be explored that are included in the Progress Report, Canada remains firmly on track to meet our ambitious but achievable 2030 target.

With six years of policy development still ahead and major initiatives currently under development, there are more opportunities to reduce emissions and achieve our 2030 goal. Moving forward, Canada will finish updating existing regulations to reduce oil and gas methane by at least 75 percent by 2030. Moreover, sustained implementation of the 2030 ERP—including finalizing the cap on oil and gas sector emissions; releasing and implementing the Green Buildings Strategy; and developing climate plans for the marine, rail, and aviation sectors—will contribute to reaching Canada’s climate targets. It will help ensure that the conditions are right to seize the growing opportunities of a clean future, a healthy environment, and a strong economy.

Complementary climate actions from the provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous peoples, businesses, and individuals—as well as the acceleration of clean technology innovation and deployment—will lead to further emissions reductions in the lead up to 2030. This year’s emissions projections data has been visually enhanced. Canadians can now easily track progress toward the 2030 goal and explore trends in greenhouse gas and air pollutant emissions in Canada through an interactive dashboard.

Every sector of the economy has a role to play, and by taking collective action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, our economy will be stronger, sustainable, and more competitive into the future.

Quotes

“After years of collective effort, Canadians can take pride in knowing they have put Canada’s emissions on a sustainable downward track, while creating good jobs, a strong economy and clean air and water. Meeting Canada’s climate targets is both necessary and achievable, and supports Canadian competitiveness, quality of life, and the emerging jobs and opportunities of the 21st century. We have come so far, and I am confident the next progress report will show even greater progress in meeting our 2030 goals.”

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

In June 2021 , the Government of Canada passed the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act . This provides Canadians with access to open and transparent planning, reporting, and assessment to ensure the Government of Canada delivers on addressing climate change.

, the Government of passed the . This provides Canadians with access to open and transparent planning, reporting, and assessment to ensure the Government of delivers on addressing climate change. In March 2022 , Canada released the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Canada’s Next Steps for Clean Air and a Strong Economy, the most comprehensive emissions reduction plan in Canada’s history. It is a sector-by-sector approach to Canada’s target of cutting emissions by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, laying the foundation to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

, released the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Next Steps for Clean Air and a Strong Economy, the most comprehensive emissions reduction plan in history. It is a sector-by-sector approach to target of cutting emissions by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, laying the foundation to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. This Plan includes $9.1 billion in new investments and reflects economy-wide measures, such as pollution pricing and clean fuels, while also targeting actions ranging from buildings to vehicles, industry, and agriculture.

in new investments and reflects economy-wide measures, such as pollution pricing and clean fuels, while also targeting actions ranging from buildings to vehicles, industry, and agriculture. The 2023 Progress Report provides an update on progress toward the 2030 target, based on Canada’s most recent inventory of historical emissions and recently updated emissions projections. It identifies opportunities the Government of Canada is pursuing to reduce emissions and meet the 2030 target, and provides the following: A measure-by-measure update on the implementation status of federal strategies and measures, and key cooperative agreements with provinces and territories. An overview of what others are doing to advance climate action in Canada .

provides an update on progress toward the 2030 target, based on most recent inventory of historical emissions and recently updated emissions projections. It identifies opportunities the Government of is pursuing to reduce emissions and meet the 2030 target, and provides the following: In the transport sector, more and more Canadians and businesses are switching to zero-emission vehicles, taking advantage of lowering operating and maintenance costs and avoiding the roller coaster prices at the pumps. The top five selling zero-emission vehicles all have a range of over 400 km per charge, and prices are falling with more makes and models now available for sale.

The growing clean economy is building the net-zero industries of tomorrow. It will also create and maintain well-paying jobs for Canadians and businesses in Canada . Clean energy jobs are estimated to grow to 2.68 million by 2050, according to modelling by independent experts from Clean Energy Canada and Navius Research.

. Clean energy jobs are estimated to grow to 2.68 million by 2050, according to modelling by independent experts from Clean Energy Canada and Navius Research. Last year, the Government of Canada finalized the Clean Fuel Regulations , an important part of Canada’s climate plan to reduce emissions, accelerate the use of clean technologies and fuels, and support good jobs in a diversified economy.

finalized the , an important part of climate plan to reduce emissions, accelerate the use of clean technologies and fuels, and support good jobs in a diversified economy. Last April, Canada also strengthened the price on carbon pollution to support the transition away from fossil fuels and is developing a net-zero emissions electricity grid.

also strengthened the price on carbon pollution to support the transition away from fossil fuels and is developing a net-zero emissions electricity grid. Through electrification of buildings and vehicles, Canadians save on their monthly energy costs. Bringing more renewable energy to the electricity grid will lead to significant economic opportunities through the construction of new power sources and retrofitting and fuel-switching existing plants and buildings.

The 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan is an evergreen plan that will evolve as Canada moves toward its 2030 and 2050 targets. The Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act ensures that the Government will continue to be transparent and accountable to Canadians as it implements the Plan.

moves toward its 2030 and 2050 targets. The ensures that the Government will continue to be transparent and accountable to Canadians as it implements the Plan. This is the first of three progress reports on the 2030 ERP, in accordance with the legislation. The other two reports will be released in 2025 and 2027.

