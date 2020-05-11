First steps on road back to wilderness guiding

newsletters, editors-pick-list, wilderness, guides, association, tasmania, nick davis, launceston, guiding, tourism

Tasmanian wilderness guiding is more than just a job, it’s a way of life. As Launceston-based guide Nick Davis departed on another week-long hike with a group in mid-March, he had the coronavirus at the back of his mind. When they returned, the situation had deteriorated rapidly. The whole world had changed – no more travel, no more tourists and, most importantly, no more wilderness guiding. Coronavirus: Tasmania’s guide to easing restrictions “The guiding community has had to support each other through this time. Guides are quintessentially very social people, there’s that social interaction whether we’re on or off the trail,” Mr Davis said. “It’s been tough not being able to spend that time in the wilderness. The longer it goes, the tougher it gets.” The vast majority of business for Tasmanian guides comes from mainland tourists, followed by a smaller proportion of international travellers and very few Tasmanians. In the winter, many guides head to the Northern Territory to continue their work as a result of the slow-down in business during the colder months in the south. This was all virtually wiped out overnight. While many longer-term guides have been able to get JobKeeper, there were bound to be others who missed out, particularly employees at newer companies. Mr Davis said one company fell one month short of having its employees be eligible for the payment. IN OTHER NEWS: For people whose lives are spent outdoors, the coronavirus restrictions have been particularly tough to take. From Monday, Tasmanians were able to travel to parks and reserves within 30 kilometres of their homes. It provided a slight reprieve for nature lovers, including guides who live near Meander and Western Creek, giving them access to parts of the Central Plateau. Mr Davis celebrated the occasion with a hike at Hollybank. For those living in Launceston, it meant they could also head on walks at the Trevallyn State Recreation Area, Kate Reed Nature Recreation Area at Prospect and the Tamar Island wetlands, among others. He said it was a start, at least, and he encouraged people to show common sense. “It’s one of those things where they’ve made these laws pretty quickly on the fly, so there are loopholes that might confuse people. But as long as everyone is doing the right thing, that’s the main thing,” Mr Davis said. “It gives us some guidelines.”

