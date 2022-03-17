fishbat Promotes Zac Sommer to Senior Content Creator

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — fishbat, a New York-based digital marketing agency, today announced the promotion of Zac Sommer to Senior Content Creator. In his new role, Sommer will have the primary responsibility of creating digital content based on a strategic foundation, managing projects and deliverables, reviewing content created by junior staff, and working closely with our Account Director and Brand Strategist.

“Zac has played a key role in our success, and we are excited to see him grow in his well-deserved, new role!” said Clay Darrohn, CEO of fishbat.

Sommer joined fishbat in 2021 as a Marketing Assistant, aiding our teams with content creation, community management, and account logistics. He used his talents to gain an intimate knowledge of fishbat, and its partners, even leading some initiatives for clients, like the New York Sports Club (NYSC) , that drove measurable success and garnered media attention.

Some of Sommer’s favorite tasks he’s worked on with fishbat include writing the content for Clarity Benefit Solutions’ 30th Anniversary Campaign. “The blog creation for this campaign was rewarding because it was more of a full-feature story, rather than a standard blog post,” said Sommer, excited to utilize his journalism background.

Sommer holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Kent State University. Prior to joining fishbat, he worked as an Associate Content Specialist for a marketing firm from 2017-2020.

“I’m excited to take this next step in my career journey,” explained Sommer. “I look forward to getting to know our clients even more and challenging myself to take on more roles in content development and management.”

fishbat is a full-service digital marketing and advertising agency that specializes in improving the visibility, impact, and bottom line for a range of diversified clients. Founded in 2009, fishbat has provided strategic branding, marketing, and SEO services for brands across the country. Visit fishbat.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fishbat-promotes-zac-sommer-to-senior-content-creator-301504451.html

SOURCE fishbat

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

