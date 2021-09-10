Fitness deal: Grab a Cubii JR1 under-desk elliptical at Amazon

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $79.01: The Cubii JR1 under-desk elliptical machine is on sale for $229.99 at Amazon as of Sept 7. That’s a savings of 26%.

Space is a precious commodity when you spend most of your time at home. Your at-home workspace can cut into real estate you might otherwise use for a treadmill or elliptical.

If your desk takes up too much space, then think smaller with a more compact workout gear option. The Cubii JR1 seated under-desk elliptical machine is on sale for $229.99, a discount of $79.01. This means you’ll save 26% on a mini elliptical that already starts at a lower price point than most other Cubii models. (But since it’s an Amazon Deal of the Day, you only have until the end of Sept. 7 to buy one at this low price.)

Cubii is a top name for compact ellipticals. This model, the Cubii JR1, offers eight different resistance levels and features a built-in LCD screen to track your time, distance, and calories burned.

The JR1 weighs about 27 pounds, so you can move it easily from spot to spot. It comes with a non-slip mat to keep it in place, as well as a set of three-pound dumbbells. If you want more advanced tracking features, you might consider upgrading to the Cubii Pro to utilize the Cubii app, which can sync with your FitBit or Apple Health.

