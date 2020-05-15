Five children aged 1 to 13 are found in a makeshift wooden box attached to a flatbed truck

Three California residents have been arrested on child endangerment charges after deputies say they discovered five children riding inside a wooden box attached to the back of a pickup truck without water or ventilation in 100-degree weather.

Officers with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department received a report at around 2pm about ‘small children riding in the bed of a pickup truck inside a small crate’ that had been observed on Interstate 40 west of the town of Needles on the California-Arizona border.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the children, ranging in age from one to 13, sitting in the makeshift box without access to water or air conditioning, and without seat belts.

San Bernardino sheriff’s deputies are seen examining a makeshift wooden box where they found five children, ages one to 13, riding in 100-degree heat on Wednesday

When the officers searched the rest of the vehicle, they allegedly found illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun.

According to a relative, the children were en route to Oklahoma some 1,600 miles away to live with their aunt after their mother had become homeless.

A relative said suspect Zona Brasier, 39, was moving her nieces and nephews to Oklahoma after offering her homeless sister to raise them there

After being rescued from the overheated box, the children were released into the custody of the San Bernardino County Children and Family Services.

The three adults who were in the truck were identified as the children’s maternal aunt, Zona Brasier, 39; Kenneth Standridge, 40, and Aushajuan Hardy, 41.

The sheriff’s department did not reveal the nature of the relationship between the three suspects.

Standridge was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving under the influence, and was in custody in lieu of posting bond on $75,000 bail.

Brasier was arrested for investigation of child endangerment. She was being held on $150,000 bail.

Hardy was on Post Release Community Supervision and named in a no-bail felony warrant, and was in custody on suspicion of child endangerment and held on the warrant.

Brasier’s step-brother, Dale Madden, told the station CBS13 that the woman was moving the children from Sacramento to Oklahoma after offering their other sister to raise them for her, away from a troubled home environment.

Brasier’s step-brother Dale Madden said he could not believe that his sister would put the children in a box without water or ventilation in the scorching heat

‘I just couldn’t believe it,’ Madden said of the conditions in which his nieces and nephews were found. ‘One hundred-degree heat, I mean you’re going toward Arizona?’

Madden added that he feels sad for the children, but he insisted that his step-sister’s heart was ‘in the right place.’

He also claimed that when the children first left Sacramento they were in the cab of the truck. It is unclear when or why they were moved into the box.