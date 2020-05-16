Five exercises that helped Prince Charles defeat coronavirus Posted on May 16, 2020 by admin The simple five stage fitness routine used by the Canadian Air Force which helped Prince Charles defeat Covid-19 By Mail on Sunday Reporter Published: 22:01 BST, 16 May 2020 | Updated: 22:15 BST, 16 May 2020 Share or comment on this article: Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)