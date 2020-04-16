Five Fits With: Pyer Moss Director of Operations Christopher Rucker

Welcome to Five Fits With, a series from writer and photographer Christopher Fenimore. From time to time, he’ll check in with some of the style world’s most interesting folks. He’ll ask a few questions, and they’ll respond with five of their favorite outfits—and the answers, of course. Get inspired. Get a fit off. Enjoy.

There’s something special about working for a small company, particularly when its formative years parallel your own. From ages 21 to 26, I worked at a store called Carson Street Clothiers with Christopher (or CB) Rucker, and I learned a lot, to say the least. Typically, you’re required to wear many hats at a small company, and CB wore many, both literally and figuratively (seriously, the guy had a ton of hats). It’s no longer open, but all of us at Carson Street worked difficult days and nights with the common goal of making it the best experience we could. We grew to know each other with familial closeness, with all of the good and bad that accompanies such intimacy. I’m lucky to call CB a close friend. I photographed his wedding, and his son’s first birthday party. I’ve watched him grow to the loving father and husband he is today, and it’s a beautiful thing.

CB now works for a company called Pyer Moss—aka one of the most talked-about brands in fashion right now—and it’s pretty clear to me he’s flourishing in his role there, working for a company and founder he believes in totally. He’s always known how to put interesting outfits together, and anyone that knows CB will tell you he is not one for keeping his opinions hushed. I’ve always admired his voice, from his blog many years back, to talks over beers or cocktails.

I caught up with CB to talk about his opinions on the current landscape of fashion, fatherhood, and the power of Kerby Jean-Raymond and his brand, Pyer Moss.

You’ve worked a number of interesting places in the fashion industry—tell me a bit about your time leading up to Pyer Moss, and why you wanted to work for this brand.

I cut my teeth in the industry through retail. My first true fashion job was as the Client Relations Manager at Carson Street Clothiers (RIP), running the day-to-day operations of the store. I got to learn so much in that role, it was like a PhD in how to build a men’s fashion hub. Carson Street was like the 2000 Miami Hurricanes of menswear, pretty much every single one of us that worked there are doing dope things in the industry (I mean look at the two of us). Even the customers! Guys I used to sell Visvim to while they worked in banking are doing dope things in fashion now.

From there I went over to the wholesale side, working for a multi0brand showroom, and that was how I first met Kerby. I did wholesale for Pyer Moss for like half a sales cycle, but even then I knew he was on to something, he just needed a team around him that saw the vision he had. I did wholesale for a few years working primarily with Japanese brands (Visvim, Chimala, and Suicoke to name a few), and then took a year off to work in the restaurant tech space. In 2018, Kerby hit me and asked if I knew someone that could fill a void on the team. The rest is kind of history.

Should politics have more of a place in fashion? Do you think designers have a responsibility to use their voice and audience for less superficial reasons?

Where I’ll pushback is on the word “politics.” People often slap the term “politics” on subjects that can make white audiences uncomfortable. Example: Colin Kaepernick kneeling was political but somehow playing the National Anthem before games in general isn’t. I wouldn’t call Pyer Moss a “political” brand. We aren’t endorsing candidates or creating collections inspired by “Medicare for All” or something like that. Collection 3, “Sister,” told the story of the birth and evolution of rock ‘n’ roll. Designers have been doing “rock ‘n’ roll” collections for decades now, we just so happened to place a spotlight on the black woman that created the sound, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and the black women that built on her legacy. To me, the best fashion tells a story and that story can be anything.

All my favorite brands understand storytelling is key. Emily Bode has amazing stories about fabric. Idris Balogun from Winnie tells stories of a young Saville Row trained tailor who’s also a Nigerian Brit who’s plugged into the hype-fashion world. In fashion, we don’t make public policy, we make clothes, so I don’t think it’s fair to expect brands to be “political”. Usually it’s corny. They should just tell authentic stories and do everything in their power to not make the world worse in the process. If people see the lived experiences of others as “political,” maybe they need a new definition of politics.

Tell me about how you became interested in fashion. What was your journey like from that point to how you dress now? How does one arrive at a place of comfort in their style?

Let my mom tell it: I was always into fashion. I remember being like 5 and telling my parents I wanted to dress myself. I got it from them, though. Both my parents loved to dress well. My mom sews and will just make herself a suit in her spare time. My dad just loved getting fly. He was a janitor at one of the local hospitals growing up, but when I was 12 he left to start his own commercial cleaning company. When he got his first contract, he went to Brooks Brothers and got himself a suit (because that’s what folks with money, but sense, might do). I played sports and always wanted fly gear to play in. Like Dion Sanders said, “You look good, you play good.”

My biggest fashion influence, outside of my parents, is probably Andre 3000. It’s not necessarily what he wore but why he wears the things he wears. It’s about comfort in experimentation and appreciating the process. Dressing for the approval of others is a losing proposition. I’ve brought pieces home that my wife has clowned on, and then after a year of me wearing confidently because I like it she’s come around and even said she likes it on me because of that confidence.

You had your first kid last year. How has being a dad changed the way you approach fashion?

I got a lot more sweatpants and shirts I don’t mind getting food or bodily fluids on, that’s for sure. Honestly, one thing I decided early when my wife was pregnant was that I didn’t want to be a guy that just “stopped trying” because I had a kid. If for nothing else, I want to try for my wife. Even if we may be more tired than we’ve ever been in our lives, I want her to know that the fun, young side of me hasn’t gone anywhere. But I think what having a child does, for everyone, is really put things into perspective if you’re open to it. That “urgent” work email or call gets a lot less urgent when your child is yelling “Dada!” and wants to show you something new they learned.

Now more than ever, there are people of color making their way to forefront of a historically white industry. What does it take for a person of color to “make it” in the fashion industry?

Simple: money and access. It’s not enough to “place a spotlight” on designers of color. People need to invest in them. Stores need to buy their collections (and actually buy them, not simply do consignment agreements). Customers need to buy designers of color at full price. I made a decision long ago that if I can support a small business of any sort with my full price dollars, I will. You can’t complain about a lack of diversity in businesses around you then refuse to support the black-owned coffee shop because their lattes are a dollar more than Starbucks.

What make Kerby Jean-Raymond and his brand, Pyer Moss, stand out? What kind of customer and wardrobe do you see Pyer Moss fitting in with?

It’s definitely the storytelling. Almost every brand has themes to their collections, but the stories Kerby tells coupled with how he tells them is definitely what sets things apart. We have non-fashion people reaching out to us and saying what our shows mean to them, or that they are writing lesson plans based on social campaigns we launch. It’s a new kind of entry point to fashion. Anyone that believes all people deserve to be respected and heard should be able to get into Pyer Moss.

What is most exciting you in the fashion industry right now?

The most exciting thing to me is the disrupters: the people that recognize the system is broken so they are creating their own thing and their own model. From Jerry at Fear of God basically selling his collections whenever they are ready, to Emily Bode finding a way to provide customers exclusive (beautiful) product without relying on the drug of hype.