Five Great Reasons Why Women Should Play Golf

Even though regular physical activity is crucial for women of all ages in order to maintain optimal health and well-being, it can often feel like an additional chore we simply aren’t ready to do. However, golf can provide you with a great opportunity to stay fit and in shape, without actually feeling like exercise. During an average 18-hole game, you will undoubtedly make thousands of steps, all while carrying a golf bag, ultimately burning over a thousand calories.

Similarly, golf is also an activity that requires agility and the ability to twist and turn your body, as well as enough physical strength to make the perfect shot, all of which will help to increase flexibility and improve your resilience over time.