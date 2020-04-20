Five new North West cases, state total reaches 200

coronavirus,

A further five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, bringing Tasmania’s total to 200. All of the new cases are from the North West, according to Acting Director of Public Health Dr Scott McKeown. All five cases are women: four in their 50s and one in her 80s. IN OTHER NEWS: Of Tasmania’s 200 cases, 126 are from the North West, 45 are from the South and 26 are from the North. Three cases were from interstate. Of the North West’s 126, 112 are known to be connected to the outbreak. There hasn’t been a confirmed case of coronavirus in Northern Tasmania since the beginning of April. The state death toll remains at eight; 71 people have recovered.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/yqbYpxNMru7TBX8VR5QF63/10e12cd7-367e-4deb-a390-aea58aab8734.jpg/r3_0_1196_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg