Five of New York state’s 10 regions will start gradual reopening TOMORROW

Five regions of New York can start reopening tomorrow with curbside retail, manufacturing, construction and wholesale trade.

North Country, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier – largely rural areas of New York state – have all met the requirements set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to start their phased reopening.

The first phase is to allow people who work in manufacturing, construction, wholesale trade and retail back to work but only if they practice social distancing.

The biggest practical change for consumers is likely to be curbside retail which will allow some clothing stores, electronics stores, furniture, florists, jewelry, and sporting goods stores to reopen.

The rules mean they cannot allow customers inside – instead, they must put in place a curbside pick-up system with customers placing orders online then picking them up on the street.

It is unclear how long it will take for them to transition to phase two, which allows office workers to return to their jobs if their employers think it is safe.

Cuomo has previously suggested that a period of two weeks between each stage may be a good enough time to monitor if it has led to an increase in infection rate.

New York City is not yet ready to reopen.

It still needs to grow its hospital bed and ICU bed capacity and reduce the number of people being hospitalized with the virus every day.

On Wednesday, there were 157 deaths across the state, bringing the total to 22,170.

PHASED REOPENING PLAN Phase One: Eligible from May 15 if regions hit requirements Construction Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting Retail – (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off) Manufacturing Wholesale Trade Phase Two: Not yet open, likely 2 weeks after phase 1 Professional Services Retail Administrative Support Real Estate / Rental & Leasing Phase Three: Not yet open, likely 2 weeks after phase 2 Restaurants / Food Services Phase Four: Not yet open, likely 2 weeks after phase 3 Arts / Entertainment / Recreation Education

There were 2,390 new cases, which brings the total to 343,051.

There are still numerous questions about how other businesses can start to reopen.

Cuomo could not answer on Thursday when asked which categories hair salons and mother beauty services fall in to.

It is also unclear where gyms and bars sit.

Restaurants and food services are in the third phase but they will only be allowed to reopen with strict social distancing guides in place.

He was also vague on the rules for socializing, saying that there had never been any law preventing people from gathering but that they should exercise their own sense.

‘There was never a law on social interactions. How I interact with Michaela [his daughter] is my business. I have not seen my mother since this started except on video devices.

‘I could have. That’s up to me. It’s your family, it’s your friend.

‘We have guidelines, best practices… it’s up to individuals. Inform yourself.

‘I suggest caution – again because this virus has only gotten worse the more we know but there’s no law or regulation that tells you how to interact with your personal relationships.

‘I hope you do it smartly but that’s up to you,’ he said.

In New York City, crowds – especially at Orthodox Jewish funerals – have been broken up by police for flouting social distancing rules.

There have not been criminal penalties but some have been warned they could face citations for not following guidelines.

Now, it will be down to local law enforcement and government agencies to enforce how businesses enforce social distancing rules.

Cuomo echoed business leaders on Thursday by saying many companies may opt not to reopen.

There is growing uncertainty over the future of office culture around the world and particularly in New York City where thousands would once pour into office spaces after commuting on packed trains and subways.