Five to Flow and Camp4 Launch Pro Bono Leadership Development Program for Employees Affected by Recent Layoffs

Five to Flow is a global consulting agency that builds integrative organizational wellness solutions designed to achieve and sustain peak business performance.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Five to Flow ™ and Camp4 today announce the launch of “Discover Your Purpose” and “Leadership Essentials” for Change Makers, a virtual program designed to develop future business leaders and champions for change. Both organizations will offer free enrollment for employees who were displaced, quit, or left behind due to the current economic climate.

The curriculum will be led by a team of executive coaches and subject matter experts from Five to Flow, Camp4, and a select group of special guests that will supplement the program syllabus. Over three weeks, Discover Your Purpose will help the displaced discover their purpose and define their career path. Leadership Essentials, a four-week program for those left behind, will focus on accessing flow to improve leadership skills, prevent burnout, manage distractions, and improve productivity without feeling busier.

This exclusive program is critical for organizations facing widespread employee disengagement and burnout due to the downstream effects of recent layoffs. According to Forbes, nearly 60,000 employees were laid off in January 2023 alone.

“We are launching this program to give all employees affected by recent layoffs the tools they need to navigate these uncertain times,” said Kate Visconti , Founder and CEO.

“We designed this program to empower displaced people with the skill of bridging their experience and impact into an inspiring story. We believe this will help foster opportunities in their career journey,” said Caryn Fried , CEO at Camp4.

Discover Your Purpose for Change Makers will run once a week on Thursdays at 12 pm EST from February 23 – March 9. Leadership Essentials for Change Makers will run once a week on Thursdays at 12 pm EST from March 16 – April 6. Enrollment is now open to the first 100 registrants for each program.

ABOUT

Five to Flow is a global consulting agency that builds integrative organizational wellness solutions designed to achieve and sustain peak performance.

Camp4 is the premier professional development agency focused on developing the next generation of world-class consultants.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-to-flow-and-camp4-launch-pro-bono-leadership-development-program-for-employees-affected-by-recent-layoffs-301734273.html

SOURCE Five to Flow

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

