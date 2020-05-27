FKA twigs leaves almost NOTHING to the imagination in racy nude snap 

She regularly turns heads with her daring fashion sense and eye-catching ensembles.

And FKA twigs left almost nothing to the imagination as she posted a racy nude snap to her Instagram.

The singer, 32, undoubtedly set pulses racing with the photo as she carefully concealed her modesty with her leg as she took the snap from below.

Twigs displayed her sensational figure in the sultry snap as she deliberately hid her face from view.

In the caption, the singer revealed the photo was part of a project called The Quarantine Days by her friend, artist Mert Alas.

She wrote: ‘So happy to be involved in @mertalas project ‘the quarantine days’ i love your work so much mert anndddd you’re a beautiful human.

‘Miss you much and looking forward to tasting ur delicious cooking againnnn who would have thought a late night selfie i sent to my mans could be transformed in to a renaissance dream! x’.

It comes after twigs and The 1975 frontman Matt Healy appeared to go Instagram official with their relationship after weeks of dating rumours.

FKA twigs, who was born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, and Matt were also seen together at 2020 RuPaul’s DragCon in January.

The Cellophane hitmaker singer was previously linked to actor Shia LaBeouf last year, and appeared in the dramatic feature Honey Boy, which was written by Shia.

Twigs was previously engaged to Robert Pattinson in early 2015, but the pair separated in 2017 due to time apart and their demanding professional schedules.

For Healy’s part, he was last linked to model Gabriella Brooks, who has most recently been reported to be Liam Hemsworth’s new girlfriend after his very public divorce from popstar Miley Cyrus.

Healy and Brooks were said to be dating for four years, until they split last August, as reported by The Sun.

But by the middle of last month, Healy was spotted holding FKA Twigs’ hand in a London train station, after the pair first sparked romance rumors when they dined together on Christmas Eve.