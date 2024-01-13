Flash Motors Nano Elite Debuts at CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Flash Motors unveiled its Nano Elite next-generation electric scooter controllers at this year’s CES trade show.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On January 11, the Flash Motors Nano Elite series debuted at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 trade fair.

Want to enjoy the advantages of AI but can’t let go of the electric scooter that has been your partner for years? Flash Motors has the perfect solution: Instantly upgrade your ride by installing one of the startup’s newest electric scooter controllers.

This set of next-generation controllers can augment any e-scooter with the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Each can help you push your ride’s capabilities to the limits without compromising your safety or the scooter’s longevity.

They have plug-and-play functionality, so installation is quick and easy. With auto-tune technology, the controller will constantly fine-tune your settings as it learns more about you.

Elevate your ride by taking complete control of each aspect via customized programming: acceleration rate, speed limits, torque level, etc. Utilizing a microtechnology scooter system, the Flash Motors Nano Elite could even drive for you once it gathers enough data.

Enjoy perks only common in newer electric scooter models, such as regenerative braking that conserves energy every time you decelerate. In addition, the controller is lightweight and portable, so you can bring it with you in case there’s a usable e-scooter where you are going.

Choose the Nano Elite That is Perfect for You

The $650 X3K is the most basic of the three Flash Motors Nano Elite, designed for everyday use with a maximum power of 4,500W. It is compact and lightweight yet provides top-notch temperature and overcurrent safeguards with its IP54 class enclosure.

With a max output of 14,000W, the $950 X5K perfectly balances power and versatility. Equipped with 8AWG XT150 phase wires and 10AWG XT90 battery wires, it maximizes transmission efficiency and operational flexibility.

If you love challenging rough terrains with your electric scooter, the $1,250 X28K is what you are looking for. It can excel under the most demanding conditions with its 28,000W power limit and 600A max phase current.

