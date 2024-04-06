Flash News: OKX Announces Adjustments to Position Tiers of Several Futures Contracts

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 6, 2024.

OKX Announces Adjustments to Position Tiers of Several Futures Contracts

OKX today announced that it will adjust the position tiers of several futures contracts between 8:00 am and 10:00 am UTC on April 11, 2024.

The adjustments will affect several futures contracts, including COREUSDT, EOSUSD, EOSUSDT, ETCUSD, ETCUSDT, LTCUSD, LTCUSDT, XRPUSD and XRPUSDT. The specific changes include adjustments to the maximum amount, maintenance margin ratio, minimum initial margin ratio and maximum leverage for different tiers of each contract.

For more information on the specifics of the changes, users can refer to the detailed adjustment breakdown here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform’s latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only; for further information, please refer to OKX’s disclaimer.

