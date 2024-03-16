Flash News: OKX Jumpstart Enables Users the Opportunity to Receive Polyhedra Network's ZK Tokens

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 16, 2024.





OKX Jumpstart Enables Users the Opportunity to Receive Polyhedra Network’s ZK Tokens

OKX is thrilled to announce that OKX Jumpstart Mining for Polyhedra Network‘s ZK token starts today, providing users with the opportunity to mine ZK tokens. As part of this initiative, eligible users who stake their BTC or ETH will be rewarded with ZK tokens, the native token of Polyhedra Network. 6,000,000 ZK tokens are available to mine on OKX Jumpstart Mining.

This initiative underscores OKX’s ongoing commitment to providing our users with access to new and high-quality blockchain projects. By staking BTC or ETH through OKX Jumpstart Mining, users will not only contribute to the security and efficiency of the blockchain network but also earn ZK tokens in return. The mining period is from 6:00 am UTC on March 15, 2024 to 6:00 am UTC on March 19, 2024. The maximum staking amount per person is 0.3 BTC or 3.5 ETH. Users can stake and unstake at any time.

To participate, users simply need to transfer their BTC or ETH to their funding account before the mining starts. After logging into the OKX App, navigate to the ‘Grow’ section and click on ‘Jumpstart’. Once the mining starts, click ‘Stake’, enter the desired amount of BTC or ETH, and confirm. Unstaking can be done at any time by clicking ‘Unstake’, and the tokens will be automatically returned to the funding account.

Polyhedra Network offers cross-chain solutions for both Layer 1s and Layer 2s through the use of zkBridge. This utilizes zero-knowledge proof to securely verify state transitions between chains without the need for trust. zkBridge technology not only ensures robust security without external assumptions, but also lowers the costs of on-chain verification.

Further details on OKX Jumpstart‘s newest addition can be found here.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform’s latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

