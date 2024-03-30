Flash News: OKX Wallet Integrates with Corridor Finance, a Prominent BRC-20 DeFi Platform

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 30, 2024.

OKX Wallet Integrates with Corridor Finance, a Prominent BRC-20 DeFi Platform

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Corridor Finance, a leading platform building a BRC20 DeFi ecosystem, including swap, bridge, and farming. This integration enables OKX Wallet users to leverage the benefits of diverse yield farming products, further expanding DeFi to more BTC assets like BRC-20, NFTs and other BTC protocols, directly from the OKX Wallet web extension.



OKX Wallet users can now access Corridor Finance by downloading the OKX Wallet web extension available on Chrome and Firefox, creating or adding an existing OKX Wallet, and connecting it to Corridor Finance via the web extension.

Corridor Finance is dedicated to boosting the BRC20 ecosystem with its innovative solutions. It aims to bring a new level of diversity to yield farming products and broaden DeFi‘s reach.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written down’ seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flash-news-okx-wallet-integrates-with-corridor-finance-a-prominent-brc-20-defi-platform-302101992.html

SOURCE OKX

