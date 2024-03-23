Flash News: OKX Wallet Integrates with Leading Web3 Platform Galxe

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced its strategic partnership with Galxe , the leading platform for building web3 communities. This integration will introduce OKX Wallet users to Galxe’s robust web3 ecosystem, offering them an enhanced digital asset management experience.

Galxe leads in web3 community building and engagement, boasting over 16 million users and partnerships with over 4,900 trusted brands. Integrated across 16 blockchains, the quest platform has launched more than 63,000 campaigns, cementing its spot as a major player in the space.

The integration will enhance OKX Wallet’s capabilities in marketing and user engagement. By tapping into Galxe’s extensive Web3 ecosystem, OKX Wallet aims to boost its visibility and attract new users through targeted marketing campaigns and community development efforts.

With both teams working closely to ensure a seamless integration, OKX Wallet users can look forward to a more enriched and interconnected digital asset environment.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written down’ seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written down’ seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flash-news-okx-wallet-integrates-with-leading-web3-platform-galxe-302097554.html

SOURCE OKX

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

