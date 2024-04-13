Flash News: OKX Wallet now Integrated with Eesee

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the integration of Eesee with the OKX Wallet. Eesee is a gamified liquidity solution and marketplace for digital assets, tokens, and RWAs, powered by Blast_L2 and backed by Animoca Brands. This integration will enable OKX Wallet users to access Eesee’s unique NFT marketplace directly from their wallets.

The integration of Eesee with the OKX Wallet brings a new level of innovation and user engagement to the NFT space. OKX Wallet users can now explore and participate in Eesee’s gamified approach to liquidity and trading, unlocking new possibilities in the world of digital assets. The OKX Wallet and Eesee integration is now live, allowing users to seamlessly explore and participate in Eesee’s unique NFT marketplace.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written down’ seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

