Latest News
Flaw in old mobile phone encryption code could be used for snooping
An algorithm from the 1990s used to encrypt mobile phone data was deliberately weakened to allow eavesdropping, claims a team of cryptanalysts. It is possible the flaw could still allow access to some phones in use today.
“It’s a nice weakness, from a technical point of view. But it’s still not good to build it. Probably many people were involved,” says Christof Beierle at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany, part of the team …
Jimmys Post
0