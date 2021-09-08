Flaw in old mobile phone encryption code could be used for snooping

It’s possible that some older phones may be vulnerable to a data encryption flaw Getty Images/Tetra images RF

An algorithm from the 1990s used to encrypt mobile phone data was deliberately weakened to allow eavesdropping, claims a team of cryptanalysts. It is possible the flaw could still allow access to some phones in use today.

“It’s a nice weakness, from a technical point of view. But it’s still not good to build it. Probably many people were involved,” says Christof Beierle at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany, part of the team …