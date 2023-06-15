FleetZero and EVoke Systems Partner to Provide Zero Emission Fleets with Scalable Energy Management Solutions

New partnership facilitates open and scalable platform solutions for energy management challenges that fleets face when adopting and utilizing EVs and EV charging infrastructure.

TAMPA Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EVoke Systems and FleetZero Inc. announced today a strategic partnership that enables FleetZero to distribute EVoke System’s open and scalable cloud platform for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy management, and grid interaction to help mitigate the challenges light to heavy duty fleets encounter as they transition to zero emissions.

The EVoke platform is an innovative, cloud-based package that makes transitioning to a unified EV charging platform simple by offering a scalable system designed to reduce energy costs and ensure vehicle readiness. With EVoke, fleets remain charged and ready to go, data-driven solutions are optimized across entire charging ecosystems, and solutions are future-proofed to ensure EVs never run dry.

FleetZero’s global team offers advisory services and turnkey solutions to enable fleet, capital, facility and other transition users navigate low carbon pathways, ranging from feasibility studies to developing maintenance policies and standard operating procedures.

This partnership enables FleetZero, a trusted specialized solution provider that simplifies the energy transition for public and private fleets, to help clients implement their green fleet strategies by facilitating open and scalable platform solutions for energy management challenges fleets face when adopting and utilizing EVs and EV charging infrastructure.

“EV charging and energy management is as much a software solution as a hardware challenge. Entering into a partnership with EVoke Systems enables us at FleetZero to help fleets transition to zero-emission vehicles,” commented FleetZero’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Naeem Farooqi, a globally recognized leader in zero-emission transportation.

EVoke Systems, based in Tampa, FL, offers an open and scalable cloud-based platform for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy management, and grid interaction. EVoke works with EV charger hardware OEMs and its channel partners to enable real-time, interactive communication, control, and coordination between site hosts, EV charging stations, EV drivers, and grid operators.

FleetZero, based in Toronto, Canada, serves as a trusted advisor to navigate the entire transition journey within cost, scheduling and duty-cycles expectations by leveraging its team of global fleet and infrastructure expertise, deep ecosystem networks, and scalable, AI-enhanced technology solutions.

Contact

Adam Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, EVoke Systems

adam.miller@evokesystems.com

Peter Grande, President of Partnerships, FleetZero

peter@fleetzero.ai

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fleetzero-and-evoke-systems-partner-to-provide-zero-emission-fleets-with-scalable-energy-management-solutions-301852670.html

SOURCE EVoke Systems

