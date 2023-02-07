Flexible electronics market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global flexible electronics market size is estimated to grow by USD 20861.94 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 46%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Flexible electronics market – Five Forces

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Flexible electronics market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Flexible electronics market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (displays, printed sensors, batteries, thin-film photovoltaics, and others), end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, military and defense, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth will be significant in the displays segment during the forecast period. Flexible displays are light in weight, foldable, and bendable. They are very durable than their counterparts and can be manipulated without breaking. Hence, many electronic device manufacturers are working on the development of flexible displays for smartphones, tablet computers, and advanced consumer electronic devices.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global flexible electronics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global flexible electronics market.

APAC will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region has a high concentration of display device manufacturers and OLED panel manufacturers. In addition, the presence of a well-established supply chain for display devices is driving the growth of the flexible electronics market in APAC.

Flexible Electronics Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by capacity expansion plans.

Many electronic device manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing capacity and investing in their manufacturing plants.

Countries such as South Korea , Taiwan , China , and India are emerging as preferable investment destinations for setting up next-generation manufacturing plants.

, , , and are emerging as preferable investment destinations for setting up next-generation manufacturing plants. For instance, developing countries such as India are launching several initiatives such as “Make in India ” to attract investments.

are launching several initiatives such as “Make in ” to attract investments. These developments are accelerating activities such as R&D and product development in the consumer electronics industry, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The advent of conceptual flexible display products is identified as the major trend in the market.

Flexible electronics are becoming mainstream products with different conceptual-level products being prototyped by electronics device manufacturers.

Major companies such as Microsoft and Sony are prototyping screen consoles for their gaming products that provide a more appealing experience for gamers.

Companies such as Samsung are launching curved-screen TVs and are now prototyping these TVs with flexible screens.

With increasing development of conceptual display products, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack in mass production of flexible OLED displays is one of the key challenges hindering the market growth.

The market in focus is still in a nascent stage as there is a lack of mass-production plants to manufacture products at the desired rate.

This is leading to a lack of commercialization of products, which makes it difficult for vendors to achieve higher profits.

Most R&D activities in the field of flexible electronics happen in North America . However, mass production plants are located in APAC, which is creating a lag between the prototype and product stages.

What are the key data covered in this flexible electronics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flexible electronics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the flexible electronics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flexible electronics market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible electronics market vendors

Flexible Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20861.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, South Korea, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AU Optronics Corp., Blue Spark Technologies, Buhler AG, Corning Inc., Cymbet Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Enfucell, FlexEnable Ltd., Imprint Energy Inc., Kateeva Inc., Koch Industries Inc., LG Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Royole Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Radiant Technology Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., and Visionox Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global flexible electronics market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global flexible electronics market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Displays – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Displays – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Displays – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Displays – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Displays – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Printed sensors – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Printed sensors – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Printed sensors – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Printed sensors – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Printed sensors – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Batteries – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Batteries – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Batteries – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Batteries – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Batteries – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Thin-film photovoltaics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Thin-film photovoltaics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Thin-film photovoltaics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Thin-film photovoltaics – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Thin-film photovoltaics – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Consumer electronics – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Consumer electronics – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Automotive – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Automotive – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Automotive – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Automotive – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Automotive – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Healthcare – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Healthcare – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Military and defense – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Military and defense – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Military and defense – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Military and defense – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Military and defense – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 South Korea – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 121: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 123: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 124: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AU Optronics Corp.

Exhibit 132: AU Optronics Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 133: AU Optronics Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 134: AU Optronics Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 135: AU Optronics Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 136: AU Optronics Corp. – Segment focus

12.4 Blue Spark Technologies

Exhibit 137: Blue Spark Technologies – Overview



Exhibit 138: Blue Spark Technologies – Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Blue Spark Technologies – Key offerings

12.5 Buhler AG

Exhibit 140: Buhler AG – Overview



Exhibit 141: Buhler AG – Business segments



Exhibit 142: Buhler AG – Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Buhler AG – Segment focus

12.6 Cymbet Corp.

Exhibit 144: Cymbet Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 145: Cymbet Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Cymbet Corp. – Key offerings

12.7 E Ink Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 147: E Ink Holdings Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 148: E Ink Holdings Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 149: E Ink Holdings Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 150: E Ink Holdings Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 151: E Ink Holdings Inc. – Segment focus

12.8 Enfucell

Exhibit 152: Enfucell – Overview



Exhibit 153: Enfucell – Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Enfucell – Key offerings

12.9 FlexEnable Ltd.

Exhibit 155: FlexEnable Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 156: FlexEnable Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 157: FlexEnable Ltd. – Key offerings

12.10 Imprint Energy Inc.

Exhibit 158: Imprint Energy Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 159: Imprint Energy Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Imprint Energy Inc. – Key offerings

12.11 Kateeva Inc.

Exhibit 161: Kateeva Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 162: Kateeva Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Kateeva Inc. – Key offerings

12.12 LG Corp.

Exhibit 164: LG Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 165: LG Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 166: LG Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 167: LG Corp. – Segment focus

12.13 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 168: Microchip Technology Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 169: Microchip Technology Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 170: Microchip Technology Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Microchip Technology Inc. – Segment focus

12.14 Royole Corp.

Exhibit 172: Royole Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 173: Royole Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Royole Corp. – Key offerings

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 176: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 177: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 178: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

12.16 Shenzhen Radiant Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 180: Shenzhen Radiant Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 181: Shenzhen Radiant Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 182: Shenzhen Radiant Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.17 The Lubrizol Corp.

Exhibit 183: The Lubrizol Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 184: The Lubrizol Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 185: The Lubrizol Corp. – Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

