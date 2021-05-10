fbpx
Amazon Digital Products
May 10, 2021

FlexiPDF Home & Business – 3 USER – the ultimate PDF editor software by SoftMaker


Price: $59.99
(as of May 10,2021 06:11:23 UTC – Details)


Product Description

flexi pdf home and businessflexi pdf home and business

flexi pdfflexi pdf

The PDF tool of your choice!

Have you ever wanted to edit the text of a PDF? Insert or replace images in a PDF file?

With FlexiPDF, you can!

Create, edit and comment PDF files FlexiPDF printer driver creates high-quality PDF files from inside any Windows programAdd, reorder and delete pagesCrop and rotate pages, insert pages from other PDF files

Working with text – as comfortably as with a word processor!

edit textedit text

All the functions that you need!

Do you want to delete a specific page from a PDF? Insert a blank page for further editing? Split a multi-page PDF into several single-page documents?

No problem at all. FlexiPDF lets you rearrange PDF documents as you need them.

With FlexiPDF we are focussing on the most important functions of PDF editing.

Depending on your requirements, you can choose between our Home & Business and Professional version.

Edit text across paragraphs and pages, like in a word processor

Insert, move, delete pages; insert pages from other PDF files

Built-in multi-language spell checker and automatic hyphenation

Insert comments, drawings, stamps

Search and replace text, hyperlinks and fonts

Create interactive forms

Compare two PDFs side-by-side

Page numbering, headers and footers, watermarks

Bates numbering

Use OCR to convert scanned pages to editable and searchable text documents

Comment, draw and highlight on your PDFs – add, reorder and delete pages – crop and rotate pages – insert pages from other PDF files or combine several PDF files into one
Convert PDFs into Microsoft Word, SoftMaker Office, HTML and ePUB files
Free tech support whenever you need assistance
100% compatible with Adobe Acrobat

Jimmys Post
0
Tags :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now