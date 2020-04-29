Flipkart partners with Meru to deliver essentials, groceries

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and app-based ride-hailing cab operator Meru, in which Mahindra & Mahindra holds a majority stake, have partnered to deliver grocery and essential items during this lockdown period.

This partnership will help delivery of grocery and essential items to Flipkart customers at their doorstep across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad through a safe and sanitized supply chain, Flipkart said in a statement.

This partnership is a continuation of Flipkart’s efforts to create innovative models of collaboration to serve citizens during this unprecedented crisis. It also supports the government’s efforts to keep Indians at home to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“This partnership with Meru is a result of our teams exploring new, innovative ways to drive value for our ecosystem of sellers, brands, partners and customers to ensure the safe and swift availability of grocery and essential goods. We have a very secure and safe supply chain where we follow SOPs diligently,” Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

The synergies between both organisations will ensure that essential supply chains are functional while supporting driver-partners with income opportunities.