Flipkart to Resume Shipping and Deliveries from Later Today, Confirms CEO

Flipkart, one of the two largest e-commerce companies in India, has confirmed that normal services on its platform will resume by the end of the day. The e-commerce platform had suspended operations since morning today, March 25, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced yesterday the commencement of a 21-day lockdown period pan India, to curb the community spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. After some confusion among authorities that led to services of many e-commerce and delivery-based services to be suspended, Flipkart has officially confirmed that its shipping and deliveries of groceries and essential services will resume by the end of today.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive of the Flipkart Group, said on the matter, “We have been assured of the safe and smooth passage of our supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities and are resuming our grocery & essentials services later today. We continue to strengthen our supply chain in a safe & secure manner for our employees & consumers alike, and will leverage our efficient & robust delivery network to make products available to customers.” At the moment of publishing, Flipkart’s services still remained inactive, with their home page displaying the static screen stating that their services remain suspended.

Earlier today, Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, said in an interview with CNN-News18 that the central government is in active communication with state governments and district administrations to ensure that warehouses stocking up essential groceries are kept open, and the delivery of any such items are kept in smooth flow. Following PM Modi’s address to the nation yesterday, March 24, some confusion persisted regarding the status of essential services, all of which should now be allayed.

In the meantime, Gurgaon Police mentioned in a tweet that all officers have been directed to allow the operation of delivery agents of any organisations among Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Blue Dart, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, BigBasket, MilkBasket, Dunzo and Big Bazaar. Since then, Grofers has confirmed that it has resumed accepting orders online, and will resume deliveries soon. With the government working towards normalising the delivery and availability of essential services now, it is likely that most e-commerce and delivery services in India will resume operation of essentials, soon.